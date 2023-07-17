SB Italia strengthens the Process and Document Automation & BPO BU with Luca Giannetti

Management

Luca Giannetti assumes the role of Operation Manager at SB Italia, bringing extensive experience to improve efficiency and coordinate project delivery, stimulating business innovation

SB Italythe Digital Innovation Company that creates innovative projects and cutting-edge solutions to accompany companies through the Digital Transformation process, announces the arrival of a new Business Unit manager Process and Document Automation & BPOled by Pablo Pellegrini.

Luca Giannetti assumes the role of Operation Manager and brings a long experience and in-depth knowledge of infrastructures and applications, capable of improving the efficiency and performance of an organization.

Specifically, it will deal with coordinate the Delivery area for Docsweb projects and the BPO area. He will also be involved in the analysis and review of organizational processes business to encourage and stimulate innovation and continuous improvement in terms of effectiveness and efficiency.

“Luca Giannetti’s entry is important and will support the organization of the BU and the company’s all-round strategy, in line with the growth path we are pursuing” he intervenes Paul Pellegrini “His role will be fundamental to be able to supervise and optimize the processes necessary for the creation and delivery of our products and the services provided”.

Before joining SB Italia, Luca Giannetti held managerial roles of increasing responsibility in national and international groups, navigating with dexterity in competitive and constantly evolving sectors such as banking, finance and insurance.

Since 2000, Giannetti has demonstrated his dedication to confronting the worlds, culminating in this new professional challenge at SB Italia. A graduate in Computer Engineering from the University of Genoa, Giannetti combines his solid academic training with extensive experience in the field.

Excited to join SB Italia, Giannetti comments “I am convinced that innovation and continuous improvement are fundamental to the long-term success of the company and I will commit myself to lead process optimization projects and stimulate change throughout the organization”.

Massimo Missaglia, CEO of SB Italia adds “Luca brings with him extensive industry knowledge and a proven ability to successfully coordinate operational activities. With his experience and expertise in operations management and process automation, he will be a valuable member of our team and one who will help achieve our strategic objectives and realize the full potential of the BU”.

