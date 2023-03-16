Motorola Solutions unveil the suite Avigilondesigned to improve physical security and provide a secure and scalable video surveillance and access control system.

The architecture includes the cloud-native Avigilon Alta solution and its on-premise counterpart Avigilon Unity. We are talking about packages based on advanced level analytics and designed to provide an immediate user experience.

John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Access Control, Motorola Solutions

Taken individually, Avigilon, Ava Security and Openpath offer excellence in their fields, but together they are far more powerful.

The new Avigilon Security Suite provides businesses of all sizes with enterprise-grade physical security, with modular security layers that can be customized to protect against the growing number and complex nature of threats around the world. It fills a critical gap in today’s marketplace by bringing together the capabilities needed to help keep people, property and assets safe.

Scalable video surveillance

Avigilon is the historic brand of Motorola Solutions, for which the company is widely recognized and on which the Video Surveillance & Access Control business was built. This is a strong business component (annual turnover of over 1.5 billion dollars – year 2022), which has been increasingly structured with the acquisitions of the last five years.

The launch of the new Avigilon Security Suite represents the integration of technologies from three acquisitions – Avigilon (2018), Openpath (2021) e Ava Security (2022) – which have made it possible to create – with the renewed Avigilon brand – one of the most complete physical security platforms on the market today.

So today, Motorola Solutions cameras enable customers to comply with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Sez. 889 and they demonstrate Motorola Solutions’ ongoing commitment to improve technologies that protect national networks and supply chains from equipment that threatens national security.

Avigilon Alta is a fully cloud-native security suite that integrates Ava Security’s video portfolio and access control solutions from Openpath. It requires no infrastructure other than cameras, controllers and access control readers using cloud infrastructure managed by Motorola Solutions. Avigilon Unity is an on-premises security suite featuring all the hallmarks of the original Avigilon portfolio, including Avigilon Control Center, Avigilon Cloud Services, and Access Control Manager. It is designed for companies that want to manage their systems themselves.

Avigilon Alta and Avigilon Unity, for advanced video surveillance

The Avigilon Security Suite is scalable to accompany business growth by enabling organizations to include multiple sites, cameras and locations that can be managed from anywhere via a browser or mobile device.

End-to-end security technology for complete situational awareness. The Avigilon Security Suite centralizes video security, access control, analytics, and decision management in one easy-to-use platform.

Advanced artificial intelligence for real-time proactive security alerts. The Avigilon Security Suite helps make watching live video obsolete with AI-powered analytics. Automated alerts are sent to security operators who can securely access the platform from anywhere on any device to gain instant visibility and insight into a possible threat.

Avigilon Alta and Avigilon Unity will be on display at ISC West, March 29-31 in Las Vegas, Booth #1. 14059.