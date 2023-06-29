Home » Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales
Technology

Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

by admin
Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

The Viennese scale-up refurbed has reached a new milestone in the company’s history: external sales of one billion euros. This means that since the company was founded six years ago, the retailers who sell refurbished electronics and other goods via its platform have broken the billion mark. According to the company, refurbed is the fastest growing marketplace in the entire DACH region for refurbished electronic products.

refurbed wins three as a cooperation partner

“Sustainability and circular economy on the rise”

“We are very happy and extremely proud of this result and this milestone in our history,” says co-founder Peter Windischhofer. “The fact that we have now reached the billion is an unbelievable achievement by everyone who has contributed to this success. A huge thank you to all employees and our partners. We see this new milestone as a strong sign from the market that sustainability and the circular economy are on the rise. We have achieved great things together and will achieve even more.”

Only three years ago, refurbed managed to achieve external sales of 100 million euros for the first time. According to the scale-up, consumer awareness of problematic production conditions, growing electronic waste and CO2-intensive supply chains is constantly increasing. A recent study by the Fraunhofer Austria Research Institute commissioned by the young company showed, among other things, that the professional recycling of electronic devices can save up to 83 percent of CO2.

EY Scale-up Award 2023: refurbed is “Scale-up of the Year”

refurbed is “Scale-up of the Year 2023”

Recently, refurbed received the “Scale-Up of the Year” award from auditor EY (we reported). “We are pleased about the positive social impact of our work, which represents a central element of our work,” Windischhofer continued. “We want to make consumption more sustainable and offer a better alternative to new and used products. We want to establish the circular economy and refurbishment as completely normal consumption categories and are working on making this an everyday and self-evident reality. The fact that our offer has been so well received shows us that we are clearly on the right track to make our world more sustainable.”

You may also like

There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems...

Apple Music Radio Malfunction Resolved: Which Services Were...

Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will...

Microsoft CEO: Willing to get rid of the...

Greentech: Upcell European Battery Manufacturing Alliance continues to...

A few dollars are enough to boycott artificial...

Bit.Trip Rerunner Announces 150+ New Levels

Neu im Juli 2023 bei Disney Plus: “How...

Apple is raising iCloud prices in many countries

Sony Accidentally Leaked Trade Secrets Using Sharpnote Pens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy