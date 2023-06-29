Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

The Viennese scale-up refurbed has reached a new milestone in the company’s history: external sales of one billion euros. This means that since the company was founded six years ago, the retailers who sell refurbished electronics and other goods via its platform have broken the billion mark. According to the company, refurbed is the fastest growing marketplace in the entire DACH region for refurbished electronic products.

refurbed wins three as a cooperation partner

“Sustainability and circular economy on the rise”

“We are very happy and extremely proud of this result and this milestone in our history,” says co-founder Peter Windischhofer. “The fact that we have now reached the billion is an unbelievable achievement by everyone who has contributed to this success. A huge thank you to all employees and our partners. We see this new milestone as a strong sign from the market that sustainability and the circular economy are on the rise. We have achieved great things together and will achieve even more.”

Only three years ago, refurbed managed to achieve external sales of 100 million euros for the first time. According to the scale-up, consumer awareness of problematic production conditions, growing electronic waste and CO2-intensive supply chains is constantly increasing. A recent study by the Fraunhofer Austria Research Institute commissioned by the young company showed, among other things, that the professional recycling of electronic devices can save up to 83 percent of CO2.

EY Scale-up Award 2023: refurbed is “Scale-up of the Year”

Recently, refurbed received the “Scale-Up of the Year” award from auditor EY (we reported). “We are pleased about the positive social impact of our work, which represents a central element of our work,” Windischhofer continued. “We want to make consumption more sustainable and offer a better alternative to new and used products. We want to establish the circular economy and refurbishment as completely normal consumption categories and are working on making this an everyday and self-evident reality. The fact that our offer has been so well received shows us that we are clearly on the right track to make our world more sustainable.”