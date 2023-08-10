Scam on behalf of Booking.com: Beware of these emails

By Rita Deutschbein | Aug 10, 2023 at 9:30 am

The holiday season is in full swing and if you haven’t already booked your trip, you might be doing so soon. Portals such as Booking.com are particularly busy during this time. Fraudsters also know this and are currently trying to get the data of inexperienced users with fake e-mails.

Whether in the name of well-known streaming services, banks or, in the current case, Booking.com – fraudsters like to use Internet-connected services for their scams. The Schleswig-Holstein consumer advice center warns of a rip-off in the middle of the holiday season that takes advantage of the name of the well-known booking platform. TECHBOOK reveals what is behind the supposed email from Booking.com.

Booking.com registered 614 million visits in June 2023 alone, according to Statista. Enough visitors to make the platform interesting for scammers. So if you see an email from Booking.com in your inbox with the subject “Reminder: Your information needs to be updated”, you should be careful. Because, as the consumer advice center warns, the e-mail does not come from the booking platform, but from scammers.

This is what the email supposedly coming from Booking.com looks likePhoto: Verbraucherzentrale Schleswig-Holstein

In the middle of the holiday season, the e-mail refers to an update apparently played out by Booking.com, which makes it necessary to update the payment method in your own account. Booking.com will only request the requested information once, according to the email. If users do not respond to the notification and update their information within two days of receipt, the account will be closed. This aspect alone should put many holidaymakers on the alert before an upcoming trip. To add even more pressure to the whole thing, the senders of the email are announcing an account closure fee of 19.99 euros.

Various clues reveal the fraud

At this point at the latest, users of Booking.com should sit up and realize that something in the e-mail cannot be right. For one, the platform would never ask to change payment details via a link attached in an email. On the other hand, the deadline of two days is much too short. And also the closing fee is absolute nonsense. Just ask yourself: why would a free booking platform charge such a fee?

The Schleswig-Holstein consumer advice center therefore advises caution. The fraudsters are once again using the optics of a provider and also include their logo. However, the content of the e-mail mentioned above indicates that this is an attempted scam. Sentences like “There is no point in replying to this email because it was sent by an artificial intelligence” also seem strange in this context.

Recipients should therefore simply move the e-mail to their spam folder and not react to it. Under no circumstances should you click the attached link as it will take you to a fake website and may download malware onto your device.

