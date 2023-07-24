Scams hit college students: Proofpo’s survey…

Proofpoint has identified one scam targeting college students in the field of biosciences and medical research. Between March and June 2023, several were launched phishing campaigns through bogus job offersespecially in the health sector.

Undergraduate fraud in biosciences and medical research: the Proofpoint survey

The phishing campaigns they spread between March and June 2023, targeting students looking for a job in biomedical and healthcare fields. The scammers posed as representatives of legitimate organizations, proposing online interviews for home-based data entry positions. The purpose was to induce the victims to pay an advance amount to receive the equipment necessary for the job, which however was never delivered.

Selena LarssonSenior Threat Intelligence Analyst at Proofpoint, explained:

“These are scams that target jobseekers by offering them a job opportunity while simultaneously asking for prepayment for equipment or other indicated items necessary for the role. These scammers use social engineering that exploits a person’s enthusiasm or desire to get a new job, then steal money”.

Fraudulent emails passed off as official communications

The precarious working situation, aggravated by the economic crisis, has created the ideal conditions for cybercriminals looking to take advantage of the desperation of job seekers. This is what emerges from the analyzes of Proofpoint, a company specializing in computer security, which has monitored a series of fraudulent emails sent to North American college students.

The emails purported to be official communications from organizations operating in the life sciences, healthcare, and biotechnology industries. The messages contained a PDF attachment with false information about the company, the role offered, salary and required skills. The sender invited the recipient to join a video call on an external platform to discuss the opportunity and prepare for work.

Proofpoint believes that the fraudster was probably asking the candidate to pay an upfront fee to receive the e-mails equipment needed to work from home, such as computers, software or materials. Equipment which, of course, never reached its recipients.

Students: easy targets for online scammers

It is not the first time that scams of this type have targeted college students. Proofpoint has spotted similar campaigns as early as March 2023again with the same modus operandi, based on advance payment fraud.

College students are a prime target for online scammers for several reasons. First, they are often looking for flexible and remote jobs, compatible with academic commitments. Foreign students are not always able to recognize clues that reveal the fraudulent nature of emails, such as grammatical errors or logical inconsistencies. Also, the economic pressure resulting from rising inflation and rising cost of education makes the prospect of easy earning more attractive.

Proofpoint has reported this type of business fraud in the past, but what’s new is that now the scammers they pose as employers in science and technology, tapping into students’ interest and curiosity in this rapidly growing field.