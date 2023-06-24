Scandal shooter conquers the Steam charts for release

The scandalous shooter Six Days in Fallujah is available on Steam – and the community is lifting the controversial game for years right to the top of the bestseller charts.

Update from June 23, 2023:

Despite or perhaps because of the years of controversy surrounding the shooter, Six Days in Fallujah on Steam has had a successful release, even if the community rating is divided. Short after publication on June 22, 2023 the scandal shooter ranked 3rd in the Steam charts. The first almost 1,500 votes cast by the community give the game a mostly positive rating, with 23 percent negative ratings. (Source: Steam)

Original report from June 1, 2023:

Six Days in Fallujah has had a rocky road

Six Days in Fallujah is a tactical one Single player and co-op shooterwhich recreates the battle for the Iraqi city of Fallujah in 2004 during the Iraq War in which US and British forces captured the city.

Originally, Konami was supposed to publish the game, but distanced themselves from it for several reasons. There have been allegationsthat the game glorifies the US side and concerns have been raised about its appropriateness given that the event on which the game is based was fairly recent. The Atomic Games studio subsequently took over development, but was unable to complete the game due to bankruptcy.

After the project was on hold for a few years, it was announced in February 2021 that the game would be developed at Highwire Games and expected to be released in 2023. The focus was on an implementation that was as authentic as possible. The developer stated that more than 100 marines and soldiers as well as 28 Iraqis were consulted to cover all aspects of the battle as realistic as possible in the game to simulate.

Get a first impression of the game in the trailer:

Six Days in Fallujah announcement trailer

When is Six Days coming out in Fallujah?

The Early Access version of Six Days in Fallujah will probably from June 22, 2023 on Steam (watch it now on Steam!) will be available. It features four co-op versions for up to four players on procedurally generated maps to simulate the uncertainty of combat. Over time, Highwire Games plans to add more maps, times of day and weather conditions, as well as real-world special forces, gear and missions (Source: Steam).

