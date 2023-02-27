As we know, overturning the vote of the circles and against all predictions and polls, Elly Schlein is the new secretary of the Democratic Party. Reading between the lines of the analysis conducted exclusively on the presence of the two challengers in the PD primaries on Facebook and Instagram, one could guess Schlein’s possible victory. Now the analysis of all online conversations (social platforms + online news + blogs and forums) confirms the appeal of the winner of the challenge.

In the last thirty days both the number of unique authors and the citations relating to Elly Schlein have been higher than those relating to the Governor of Emilia Romagna. Above all, the number of people involved (with likes + reactions + comments and shares) in online conversations, and therefore in general the level of engagement generated by the new secretary of the PD, was far higher (+51%) than that for Bonaccini.

It is no coincidence that, as the infographic summarizing the results of the analysis carried out shows, one of the contents that generated the greatest involvement was he tweets by Pier Luigi Bersani, in which the former party secretary affirmed his support for Schlein stating that “I will go to vote tomorrow at the #PD Primaries. I think Elly #Schlein more courageously signals the openness to change”. Tweet that got just under half a million views on the microblogging platform alone, and that spread virally until today thanks to a high number of shares and likes.

Even the sentiment, the share of emotions and, precisely, positive feelings contained in the online verbalizations, is more positive for the winner than for the one who was almost unanimously considered the favourite. In short, Schlein also wins online. And, as a “by-product,” she demonstrates that analyzing online conversations is far more reliable than surveys.