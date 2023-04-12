Green By Northwest or “Where energy and AI work together for a sustainable future”: True to this motto, the state of Schleswig-Holstein is making renewable energies, greentech and AI the main topic this year at the world‘s largest industrial trade fair, the der traditional Hanover Fair in Hanover..

At the tech show in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein focuses on renewable energies and artificial intelligence (AI). Under the motto “Where energy and AI work together for a sustainable future”, the country will be starting the show starting next Monday.

Greentech joint stand at HM23

There, 17 companies and institutions from the northernmost federal state will be presenting technologies, solutions and services in the areas of sustainable energy and AI at a joint stand. The world‘s largest industrial trade fair focuses on networking and climate neutrality.

“Energy transition and artificial intelligence are two dominant future topics in which we in Schleswig-Holstein are playing a real pioneering role and which can benefit greatly from each other,” said Hinrich Habeck, Managing Director of the Schleswig-Holstein Economic Development and Technology Transfer Company. Economics Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen (independent) and Digitization Minister Dirk Schrödter (CDU) also represent the north in Hanover.