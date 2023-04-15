Schneider Electric pushes the supply chain on the road to sustainability

Schneider Electric pushes IT partners on the path of sustainability and innovation: the group specializing in the digital transformation of energy management has officially presented mySchneider Rewards, its renewed incentive program dedicated to IT resellers and partners (in levels Select, Premier ed Elite) who market APC Schneider Electric products and solutions. Rewards features a variety of points that can be earned by selling data center, server room and electrical closet equipment, including UPS and PDUs, racks and accessories, cooling solutions, safety and environmental monitoring, surge protection , conditioning and power management.

Reward skills

The big change from the past is that points are also awarded to those who develop their skills through the APC Schneider Electric Partner Training Program, which offers online webinars and training courses. Thanks to the points accumulated, partners will have the opportunity to choose from over 60,000 items, as well as access experiences such as excursions, trips and concerts. These changes, he highlighted Valeria Santoro, Southern Region IT Distribution Sales Director Secure Power Schneider Electricmust also be linked to the ever-increasing attention to sustainability, an issue on which Schneider Electric has been spending some time.

In particular, the group aims to achieve by 2050 the decarbonization complete with its own processes, a result which, however, can only be achieved with the collaboration of all the players in the supply chain. “We cannot think of facing alone two challenges such as transition and innovation, we also work with our partner alliances, such as Dell, Lenovo and Cisco, to bring added value to end customers. From a channel point of view, we have introduced incentives that reward not only those who purchase our solutions but also their skills”.

The school of sustainability

Silvia Olchini, Vice President of the Secure Power division of Schneider Electric Italia

But are the partners ready for this step?

“There has certainly been an increase in sentiment towards sustainability, perhaps in Italy we are still a little behind compared to other European countries, but considerable progress has certainly been made. This is a theme that customers and partners are feeling very strongly by now. The big news in this regard is the upcoming launch of a sustainability school by Schneider Electric, a project that involves all partners globally, proposing a set of ad hoc paths. For the partners of the Secure Power division, a specific course is also planned which will touch on the topics of decarbonisation and the green premium, so as to allow them to offer green solutions to their customers”, he explains Silvia Olchini, Vice President of the Secure Power division of Schneider Electric Italia

Come fare green IT

A theme, that of sustainability in IT, which has acquired further centrality following the energy crisis. From this point of view, Schneider’s idea is that we must act with flexibility from a technological point of view: “The dynamics in companies are increasingly hybrid, the important thing is to design IT infrastructures with a green by design approach. As for large hyperscaler data centers, we recently published a white paper defining sustainability frameworks.

Which now does not only concern the efficiency in the use of energy, but it must also look at broader dynamics, such as water resources, waste and the circular economy. Then there is the whole issue of energy quality, of the micro interruptions that can occur in the supply of current. Which Schneider Electric is naturally able to intercept with its solutions for continuity”, highlights Olchini.

Obviously, attention to sustainability has implications that can be included in the vendor’s broader market strategy: “In the Secure Power module of the School of Sustainability, our most sustainable solutions will be pushed, which are also those with the highest value added. We will therefore also talk about innovative products and technologies, illustrating their benefits”, concludes Santoro.