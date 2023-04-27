Home » Scholars jointly signed an open letter, calling on artificial intelligence developers to strengthen research on “consciousness”. -XFastest Hong Kong
An open letter signed by dozens of academics around the world calls on artificial intelligence developers to step up research on “consciousness,” because as AI systems become more advanced, it is no longer science fiction to imagine AI systems with emotions or even human-like consciousness. will appear. Although most experts believe that AI has not yet reached this level of sophistication, AI is advancing rapidly, and some believe that development should be paused for a while.

The open letter emphasizes that AI encompasses computer systems capable of performing tasks requiring human intelligence. This includes chatbots that can understand questions and respond with human-like sensitivities, and systems that can recognize objects in pictures. Signatories to the open letter include former NASA President Dr Susan Schneider and academics from universities in the UK, US and Europe.

The open letter states that the rapid development of AI shows the urgent need to accelerate research in the field of consciousness science. The open letter calls for more research to understand how “consciousness” can be applied to AI, and how society can coexist with it. For AI, there is both excitement and tension. It’s a buzzword in big tech and investing right now, and money is pouring into AI-related projects. However, the open letter calls for more research into the consciousness that AI can generate, but does not make it clear whether AI development should be put on hold.

