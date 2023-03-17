Home Technology Science and research need more freedom again
Technology

Science and research need more freedom again

by admin
Science and research need more freedom again

Research and science are producing fewer and fewer groundbreaking discoveries. Research management has long since become an end in itself – at the expense of innovative strength. Science needs more freedom again.

Science policy is in turmoil. The progress of science is steadily slowing down. This is the conclusion of the authors of a publication in the renowned journal “Nature” after evaluating more than 25 million scientific articles and 3.9 million patents over the past 60 years. This is the first time that the authors have comprehensively examined the innovative power of research.

See also  Total War: Warhammer III - Champions of Chaos: Chat with Creative Rally Inspiration & Goals - Total War: Warhammer III

You may also like

ROG Hyperion GR701 God of Creation comes, X-shaped...

Wind energy expansion should promote CO2-neutral production

Microsoft signed a ten-year agreement with cloud game...

Synology Launches DiskStation DS423+, a Small Body Storage...

piqd | Basically dangerous facial recognition

Ready to use Bing + ChatGPT-4 without waiting...

The best DAB+ radios under 150.00 euros

Endless drought: there is a third of the...

SoundID AI auto-tunes Corsair HS65 & new lightweight...

Solar energy in winter, experiences of a solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy