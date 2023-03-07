Research and science are producing fewer and fewer groundbreaking discoveries. Research management has long since become an end in itself – at the expense of innovative strength. Science needs more freedom again.

Science policy is in turmoil. The progress of science is steadily slowing down. This is the conclusion of the authors of a publication in the renowned journal “Nature” after evaluating more than 25 million scientific articles and 3.9 million patents over the past 60 years. This is the first time that the authors have comprehensively examined the innovative power of research.