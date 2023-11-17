Science, here’s who won the Balzan prizes this year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Heino Falcke, professor of Radio Astronomy at the University of Nijmegen, is one of the 4 winners of the 2023 Balzan Prize for Sciences, Letters and Arts, which was awarded on 17 November in Bern. It is an important recognition, beyond the market value of 750,000 Swiss francs, for the person who gave us the opportunity to visualize for the first time the area in which a black hole, that of the M87 Galaxy, resides. It was April 2019 and probably many remember the impression and amazement of seeing a sort of reddish luminous donut with a black area in the center in which, even if you couldn’t see it, there must have been the black hole. It was a turning point and perhaps it wasn’t immediately clear that it wasn’t a matter of skillfully taking a photo of a new type of telescope. Quite the opposite: it was instead a long and patient effort of coordination between a handful of first-class radio telescopes on the west coast of the United States, Central and South America and Europe, observations lasting hours and hours, collection of terabytes of data which were processed in innovative way.

The first idea that one could observe, not a black hole but the area surrounding it, came to Heino Falcke in 1993 and, having made preliminary calculations a couple of times, he realized that one could try to observe the radio signals emitted by matter the moment it was sucked into the black hole, thus disappearing from our sight. This would have marked the boundaries, the black hole as such obviously remained invisible, given that not only does it not emit any signal but also swallows everything that exceeds a limit zone around itself.

The golden luminous ring that dominates that image that went around the world in a few hours in 2019 delimits this area which is called the “event horizon” by astrophysicists. Beyond this limit, matter is “spaghettified”, a suggestive definition by the well-known physicist Stephen Hawcking, in practice stretched to the limit to become just like spaghetti, and then disappear into the black hole.

Among the most difficult objects to understand and imagine, the laws of everyday physics do not apply in there, they are also among the most intriguing for the public, perhaps due to the mystery they carry with them, including bizarre conjectures on travel in time and space possible thanks to these objects.

Heino Falcke, who in addition to being a professor in Nijmegen works assiduously as a researcher at the Max Planck Institute in Munich, also works as a Protestant pastor in his remaining time. Therefore a particular figure and he himself tells how he has always been fascinated by the fundamental questions about life. “When I had to choose the university I was torn between theology and physics, since both deal with fundamental questions and study our origins” he says.

A lack of aptitude for ancient languages, an amateur astronomer who shows him Saturn and the craters of the Moon with her telescope and the gift of a personal computer help him take the definitive step towards Physics.

A successful career full of satisfactions and also prizes and recognition, but perhaps he never felt as he did when he and his group finally saw the image of the area around the black hole of M87 appear. “For an hour I felt like I was suspended from the ground. It was as if you had suddenly met your greatest love, who until now you had only seen in your dreams and known through letters. Now you see it for real and it is even more beautiful than you imagined” says Falcke in such an evocative way that it makes us perfectly participate in those moments.

Black holes and the Big Bang take us to the fundamental limits of our knowledge, and even though we can’t see the inside of a black hole, we still believe it exists. Falcke finds in this a conjugation between Science and his Faith “I believe in an origin of the universe, before it was born, something from which everything derives: God who is beyond space and time, but created the space and time and of which the laws of physics are an expression” he continues. No contradiction therefore, as sometimes happens, and it follows in the wake of Kepler, Newton and Lemaitre, the first two being in some way mystics who opened the doors to the study of the motions of celestial bodies, and the third a Catholic priest, who was the first put forward the Big Bang theory in 1927.

However, the activity is far from over, as often happens to scientists, curiosity even increases with new discoveries and Falcke is very interested in the Moon, in positioning a network of low frequency radio antennas on our satellite to measure the signals coming from the dawn of the universe, and it could be an all-European project. To stay on Earth, there is a plan to build a new radio telescope in Namibia, which is almost entirely funded to study black holes even better with the techniques that led to the famous image. In short, if all goes well, Heino Falcke will even show us a film of these mysterious objects that swallow the matter found nearby. Certainly spectacular, the result would however be a real step forward, crucial for better understanding the basics of the physics of gravity that still elude us.