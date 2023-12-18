Science, science fiction, AI and video games: 10 films and series where technology dominates

Split

Apple TV Plus

In a city there is a company that no one knows anything about, to work there you have to accept that one’s memory will be split: in the office you remember nothing about life outside, outside you know nothing about what you did inside. While waiting for season 2, this is probably the best sci-fi series of the moment. Vote 9

Black Mirror

Netflix

Season 6 of this historical science fiction series it’s the most Black Mirror of all, even if it seems to be least of all. To understand this, you need to watch it after having seen at least 4-5 episodes from previous years. At that point the episode Mazey Day it will make you jump in your chair and hit you like a slap in the face. Vote 9

Oppenheimer

Amazon Prime (payment)

Definitely among the films of the year, talks about the Manhattan Project and how a theoretical physicist helped the United States create a weapon powerful enough to end World War II, with the consequences we know about. And that perhaps we can imagine for future AI developments. Vote 8

Silo

Apple TV Plus

Starting from classic premises of science fiction, between a dystopian future (or past?), a post-apocalyptic world and forced isolation, this series tells the story of life inside an underground structure where humanity has taken refuge after a catastrophe. Or maybe not, as the talented Rebecca Ferguson will discover. Vote 8

The Whale

Prime Video

In a Hollywood dominated by special effects, a film made the old fashioned way: Brendan Fraser (who won the Oscar here) he had to follow a specific diet to reach 130 kg. If the story of how he tries to recover his relationship with his daughter doesn’t touch your heart, maybe you don’t. Vote 8

The Creator

Google Play

In a post-apocalyptic future, director Gareth Edwards tells a very current story, that of the struggle between man and artificial intelligence. The protagonist must find and eliminate whoever created a dangerous AI, which however took the form of a little girl. Vote 7

Tetris

Apple TV Plus

Yes: the story is a bit fictionalized and things didn’t go exactly as they were described in this film directed by Jon S. Baird, but how nice it is to go back and breathe the atmosphere of those years and go a little behind the scenes of the birth of one of the most popular video games of all time. Vote 7

Nimona

Netflix

A cartoon but not just for children: beautifully made by Double Negative (the same ones who took care of Oppenheimer’s special effects), it is set in a fantasy world but deals with very real themes. Like homosexual love or feeling excluded from society. Vote 7

Indiana Jones and the Quadrant of Destiny

Disney Plus

No: it’s not the best film in the saga, but it is by far the one that made the best use of technology. Harrison Ford, who is 81 years old, has been rejuvenated with the use of AI so that he can look 35 and tell what Indy was like as a young man. That is when we met him, in 1989. Vote 6

Fall

Paramount Plus

The story is that of two girls who remain stuck at the top of a 600 meter high radio tower and this is another film that will not go down in cinema history. If not for one detail: the extensive use of AI to correct not only the words spoken by the actresses but also (and consequently) the movement of their lips. Vote 6

