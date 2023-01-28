As we all know, China has always attached great importance to Fengshui since ancient times. As early as the Yin and Shang Dynasties, there was a saying of “divination”, that is, using tortoise shells and oracle bone inscriptions for divination. With the development of the times, the constellations have become the most commonly used method of observation by witches and common people, and the ancients also specially built a related institution for observing astronomical phenomena-Qin Tianjian. It can be seen that the stars in the universe are inextricably linked with our lives. But there are always exceptions to everything. Just a few years ago, through the observation of stellar data, scientists discovered that more than 800 stars in the Milky Way were “strangely missing”. Dyson sphere”. So what does the sudden disappearance of a star mean? With such questions in mind, we conduct further exploration.

Before studying the secrets of star disappearance, let’s briefly explore what is a Dyson sphere. In fact, the Dyson sphere is a hypothetical artificial celestial body proposed by the astronomer and physicist Dyson. The various energy materials currently used by human beings appear to be mined from the earth, but in essence they come from the energy of the sun. Some existing oil, coal, and even gold are transformed from the energy stored in the sun in ancient times, and the energy of all planetary bodies in the solar system is also derived from solar energy. In order not to let the energy of the sun be lost in vain, Dyson thought of the Dyson sphere, which is a very large celestial body that can contain the entire sun and continuously absorb the energy of the sun, and then convert it into the energy needed by human beings for use.

To put it simply, the sun can be regarded as a super-large nuclear reactor. The hydrogen atoms in it are constantly undergoing hydrogen nuclear fusion. When the fusion reaction occurs, a large amount of energy will be generated, and the Dyson sphere is to collect this part of energy for supply. Human use thus supports the development of civilization. Not only the sun, but all stars that can generate a lot of energy can be wrapped in a Dyson sphere. However, because the Dyson sphere surrounds the star as a whole and recycles the energy emitted by it, this will also reduce the light emitted by the star itself. , and plunged its surroundings into endless darkness. Humans observe the stars through the light emitted by themselves.

Cross-sectional structure of a sun-type star (public domain)

Once the light dims or disappears, the star will completely disappear from human sight, and from the perspective of the earth, the star will completely disappear. In fact, like most lives in the universe, stars also have an end of life, but unlike human beings, the lifespan of stars is in units of billions of years. Take the sun as an example. The estimated lifespan of the sun has reached an astonishing 10 billion years, and according to relevant theories, it can be concluded that the specific lifespan of a star is actually closely related to its mass. However, the lifespan of stars with greater mass is shorter, and the lifespan of stars with smaller mass and volume can reach more than tens of billions of years, and most of the stars that can be observed by human eyes are relatively bright and massive stars.

In fact, there are not many such bright and large stars in the universe. More than 70% of the stars are red dwarfs with low brightness, and different stars have different star journeys. However, most stars will first go through a main-sequence star period, during which time their stability is the strongest and the easiest to be discovered by humans. A star with a relatively large mass will rapidly expand into a red supergiant star after experiencing the main sequence star, and its huge mass and gravity will allow it to swallow all the surrounding celestial bodies. When it expands to a certain extent, a supernova explosion will occur. After the explosion, the outer matter will form a large cluster of nebulae, while the inner matter will further shrink and react to form a neutron star or black hole.

Schematic of a star born in a dense molecular cloud (public domain)

Although stars with less mass will also expand, the degree of expansion is much smaller than that of stars with large mass, and only red giant stars can be formed, and red giant stars will not explode no matter how they expand, and can only form white dwarfs. Many people may think that those disappearing stars are just swallowed by black holes or have reached the end of their life, rather than Dyson spheres. The answer is impossible, because although the stars we can see seem to be very close together, they are actually thousands of miles apart. It is impossible for a single black hole to swallow 800 stars at the same time, let alone let them be at a similar time. At the same time, the light is lost. That’s why it is speculated that alien civilizations are building Dyson spheres to cause the disappearance of stars.

Although the concept of the Dyson sphere was born as early as 1960, even today humans cannot even establish the most basic model. Based on the concept of “cosmic civilization level” proposed by Russian astrophysicist Kardashev. With the current civilization level of human beings only about 0.75, it is impossible to realize the production of Dyson spheres, and to manufacture and use Dyson spheres must reach at least a second-level civilization, that is, they can easily use the energy of the solar system. Perhaps there really is an alien civilization at the civilization level of the second universe that created a Dyson sphere structure, developed and utilized the huge energy contained in the star, and caused the star to be “hidden” or die quickly.

The star has its own light and heat physique. Its energy is mainly the nuclear fusion reaction of hydrogen and helium. The continuous and stable output characteristics of hundreds of millions of years are perfect for human beings who suffer from energy shortage, environmental pollution, and low energy efficiency. energy exists. According to preliminary estimates, the energy released by the sun, the closest star to us, is enough for a country like the United States to use for 5 million years. In addition to energy utilization, referring to the existence of the sun in the solar system that gave birth to life planets like the earth, it can be boldly guessed that there are many other life forms in the vast galaxy of the universe. In fact, human civilization is not alone. When we are gazing at the universe, the universe is also gazing at the earth.

