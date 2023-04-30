Home » Scientists are figuring out how to decipher people’s thoughts through…
Reading people’s thoughts thanks to x-rays: this is the assumption of researchers at the University of California, when they found that it is possible reveal brain waves thanks to such radiations. In short, it is probable that in the future we could really discover the thoughts of anyone who stands before us.

The study was conducted on 39 participants who were asked to perform various activities while exposed to X-rays. What the experts found was unprecedented: they clearly succeeded in decipher the subjects’ thoughts accuratelythrough the aforementioned brain waves.

In detail, the scientists used the classic technique of positron emission tomography (PET), through which it was possible to create a three-dimensional picture of brain activity. In this way, we can visualize which regions of the brain light up when they perform certain activities, including thoughts.

Obviously it is an area still in the development stage but it could prove to be crucial if employed in the medical-scientific field: We could predict and diagnose brain disorders more accurately or see patients recover after cerebrovascular insufficiency. However, research may prove a double-edged sword: If such technology were at everyone’s mercy, what would happen to personal information security and privacy? Let us know in the comments what you think.

