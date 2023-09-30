Scientists Capture Direct Light from Cosmic Web for the First Time

Scientists Capture Light Emitted from Cosmic Web for the First Time

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have successfully captured the light emitted from the cosmic web, a filamentous gas structure that connects galaxies in the universe. This elusive structure, similar to rivers flowing into the ocean, has remained difficult to observe directly. However, using the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI) at the Keck Observatory, researchers led by Christopher Martin, a professor of physics at Caltech, have detected direct light from the cosmic web located 100 to 120 light-years away.

The cosmic web plays a crucial role in the formation and evolution of galaxies. It is composed of large-scale filaments that connect galaxies, with the intersections of these filaments serving as gathering points for galaxies. These filaments provide galaxies with the necessary gas to fuel the formation of stars.

Although scientists have known about the cosmic web and its significance to galaxies for decades, directly observing it has proven to be a challenge. Previous attempts included imaging it using the radiation of distant quasars in 2014 and utilizing the illumination from young stars in 2019. However, neither of these methods was able to capture the direct light emitted from the cosmic web.

The recent breakthrough opens up new possibilities for understanding the distribution of dark matter in the universe and the processes involved in galaxy formation and evolution over millions of years. As the cosmic web largely dominates the overall structure of the universe, this new insight will aid astronomers in tracking the intricate workings of galaxies and their development.

The findings, which have been published in the journal Nature Astronomy, mark a significant step forward in our understanding of the cosmic web and its crucial role in shaping the universe. With further research and advancements in technology, scientists hope to unravel more mysteries and uncover deeper insights into the interconnectedness of galaxies and the larger cosmic structure.

(Photo source: California Institute of Technology)

