Scientists Discover Massive ‘Galaxy Bubble’ Remnant of the Big Bang

Astronomers have made an astonishing discovery – the first “Galaxy Bubble” that is believed to be the remnant of the Big Bang. This massive cosmic structure is located right in the backyard of our own Milky Way, but is invisible to the naked eye. The bubble is an incredible 1 billion light-years across, which is 10,000 times wider than our own galaxy.

Despite its enormous size, this gigantic bubble is relatively close to us, about 820 million light-years away, making it a part of what astronomers refer to as the nearby universe. Daniel Pomarede, an astrophysicist at the French Atomic Energy Commission, described the bubble as a “spherical shell with a center.” Inside this center lies the Bootes supercluster, surrounded by a vast void known as the Great Void. Within this spherical shell, several other superclusters are contained, including the massive Sloan Great Wall.

Pomarede explained that the discovery of this bubble is the result of a long scientific process. The findings were recently published in The Astrophysical Journal, where Pomarede is one of the co-authors. This research confirms a phenomenon initially described in 1970 by American cosmologist Jim Peebles, who went on to win a Nobel Prize in physics. Peebles had theorized that in the early universe, when it was composed of hot plasma, the interaction between gravity and radiation created sound waves known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), resulting in the formation of bubbles as the waves passed through the plasma. This process halted approximately 380,000 years after the Big Bang as the universe cooled, causing the bubbles to freeze in shape. Subsequently, as the universe continued to expand, these bubbles grew even larger, becoming remnants of the Big Bang.

While this may be the first galactic bubble that has been discovered, astronomers believe that many more of these structures will soon be found across the universe. The launch of the European Euclid Space Telescope earlier this year provides hope for capturing more galaxy bubbles. With its ability to conduct broad observations of the universe, this space telescope could bring forth more exciting discoveries in the future.

In conclusion, astronomers have unveiled the existence of the first-ever “Galaxy Bubble,” an immense cosmic structure believed to be the aftermath of the Big Bang. This discovery sheds light on the formation and evolution of the universe, opening up new opportunities for further exploration and understanding of our cosmic origins.

Editor in charge: Mia

Copy editor: Sisley

