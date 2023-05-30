Scientists have just discovered a new feature of Uranus

Scientists need to study Uranus and Neptune, two planets that due to their remoteness have always been underestimated by insiders. Now things are finally changing and on Uranus recently scientists made a new discovery.

Because the planet takes 84 years to orbit the Sun, radio telescope technology was in its infancy the last time that planet’s north polar region was pointed at Earth. In recent years, however, scientists have made up for itexamining more and more this mysterious region of the celestial body.

Microwave observations from radio telescopes such as the Very Large Array (VLA) in 2021 and 2022 show a gigantic cyclone swirling around this place, with a bright and compact point centered on the pole of Uranus. Thermal emissions data show that the air circulating at the north pole appears to be warmer and drier: the characteristics of a strong cyclone.

“These observations tell us much more about the history of Uranus. It’s a much more dynamic world than you might think“said Alex Akins of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, lead author of a new study published in Geophysical Letters. Currently Uranus’ north pole is now in spring, and as summer rolls in, astronomers hope to see more changes in its atmosphere.