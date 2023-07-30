Scientists have managed to produce false memories using deepfakes

Researchers at University College Cork have discovered that it is possible instill false memories to people by showing them doctored footage using artificial intelligence.

As illustrated in the article published in the magazine PLOS One, the scientists subjected the participants to some clips from remakes of famous films. Too bad these remakes have never been produced.

The videos were in fact made through the use of the deep fake: A technique for human image synthesis based on artificial intelligence. Among other things, the technology has long been used to generate fake pornographic content. The fake videos proved convincing enough to lead participants to believe they were real. Indulging in their film critique, some of them even argued that the Will Smith remake of The Matrix was better than the original. Of course, there is no Matrix remake with Will Smith.

The study underlines how easy it is nowadays to alter a person’s memory using the most modern technologies, producing a kind of Mandela effect. According to the Daily Beast, lead author of the study, “However, we shouldn’t jump into predictions of dystopian futures based on our fears about emerging technologies.” There is no evidence that deepfakes are more effective than simple textual descriptions at distorting memory. “It is true that these technologies can cause significant damage to people, but we should always collect the evidence before rushing to solve problems that we have only hypothesized exist”.

