Scientists prove that an increase of several tens of degrees would make the Earth uninhabitable

A New Study Warns That a Small Increase in Earth’s Temperature Could Cause Uninhabitable Conditions Similar to Venus

A new study from the University of Geneva, published today, warns that a small increase in Earth’s temperature could trigger an irreversible “runaway greenhouse effect,” turning the planet into a place as uninhabitable as Venus.

The research, which involved experts from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), used simulated 3D planet models to demonstrate that the difference between a habitable planet and an uninhabitable one is smaller than previously thought, with just a few degrees making the difference.

According to the study, a temperature change of just a few tens of degrees on a planet similar to Earth could trigger a chain reaction that would lead to an increase in atmospheric pressure and surface temperatures, eventually resulting in the complete evaporation of the planet’s oceans.

The study, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, aims to provide a better understanding of the “runaway greenhouse effect,” which can rapidly transform a planet from one that is idyllic and perfect for life to one that is harsh and hostile.

While the study focused on a hypothetical rise in temperatures associated with increased solar luminous intensity, the researchers also considered other potential causes such as increased concentrations of CO2 and other greenhouse gases.

However, the researchers emphasized that a moderate greenhouse effect caused by water vapor is necessary for the existence of life on Earth.

The research also has implications for the study of exoplanets (planets outside our Solar System), as scientists seek to determine whether their cloud cover patterns are similar to those of Earth, making them potentially habitable, or if they already show signs of “runaway greenhouse effects.”

The findings are a cause for concern and highlight the delicate balance that exists for life to thrive on Earth.

The study was carried out by researchers from the University of Geneva, including Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, who were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2019 for their discovery of the first exoplanet in 1995.

