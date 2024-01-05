Scientists reveal the impact of nuclear explosions on asteroids | TechNews Science and Technology News

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the United States have developed a modeling tool to simulate what might happen when a nuclear device is detonated above the surface of an asteroid, helping to improve how radiation from a nuclear explosion interacts with the surface of an asteroid. The explosive technique, called nuclear ablation, involves radiation vaporizing part of the asteroid’s surface, creating explosive thrust and changes in velocity.

According to LLNL researcher Mary Burkey, if there is enough warning time, a nuclear device can be launched to an asteroid millions of kilometers away from Earth and then detonated to deflect the asteroid, maintaining its integrity and having controllable thrust to move it away from Earth, or to destroy the asteroid and break it into fast-moving fragments, causing it to move away from Earth.

This new modeling tool was developed based on insights gained from the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, which aims to crash an impactor into an asteroid to change its orbit. The new model, called the X-ray energy deposition model, explores how nuclear ablation could be a viable alternative to impact.

Megan Bruck Syal, the director of LLNL’s planetary defense project, highlighted the potential consequences of a large-scale asteroid impact, emphasizing that while the likelihood of such an event in a person’s lifetime is low, the devastation it could cause is immense. The paper detailing their research was published in the Journal of Planetary Science.

The research team’s findings provide valuable insights into how nuclear bombs could be used to deflect asteroids, presenting an alternative to impactors in the event of a potential asteroid threat. With the potential to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic asteroid impact, the study offers promising advancements in the field of planetary defense.

(This article has been reprinted with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; first image source: Pixabay)

