(Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Wanhong) New research shows that giant black holes may be the cause of dark energy and the accelerated expansion of the universe, but further verification is still needed.

Dark energy is a mysterious force driving the accelerated expansion of the universe, accounting for about 70% of the total energy and matter in the universe. Yet, whether physicists, astronomers or cosmologists, almost no one knows exactly what dark energy is or where it comes from.

There is a view that dark energy is “vacuum energy”, that is, the energy that exists in the universe itself, which will continuously accelerate the separation of the structure of the universe. This velocity is given by the cosmological constant and is represented by the Greek letter λ in Einstein’s equations.

The problem with dark energy is that the initial vacuum energy calculated on the basis of particle physics will be seriously inconsistent with the results of the expansion rate of the universe obtained from supernova observations, and the value of λ is much larger than that measured by astronomers.

In a new paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters in February, researchers propose that the dark energy conundrum could be solved by connecting it to a supermassive black hole. Supermassive black holes exist at the centers of most galaxies and can exceed millions or billions of times the mass of our sun.

Most theories point to a singularity at the center of these supermassive black holes, where an enormous amount of mass is squeezed into an extremely small amount of space. At these singularities, the equations of Einstein’s general relativity (our best account of gravity to date) give infinite values, and the fundamental laws of physics break down.

However, the connection between dark energy and supermassive black holes, known as “cosmological coupling,” suggests that at the center of a supermassive black hole is not a singularity, but vacuum energy known as dark energy. .

“We observed that the supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies in the recent local universe are heavier compared to the stellar masses of their host galaxies than similar galaxies in the early universe six to nine billion years ago,” said co-author of the paper. , a physicist David from Imperial College London. L． Clements (David L. Clements) told Popular Mechanics magazine. “The implied black hole growth rate fits well with predictions for ‘cosmologically coupled’ black holes, which increase in mass as the universe expands.”

This idea is consistent with the black hole model, Clemens added. The model replaces the singularity with vacuum energy at the center of the black hole, which would explain the dark energy component of the universe.

“The connection to dark energy comes from the idea that filling them with vacuum energy avoids the mathematical conundrum of infinitesimal size and infinite density that is the singularity,” Clemens said. “Such singularity-free models have been around since about the 1960s, but there’s still no evidence to support them.”

Removing the singularity from the center of a black hole is pleasing to physicists, because infinity also represents an incomplete or inaccurate theory. So getting rid of singularities also helps confirm that general relativity is the correct theory of gravity.

“We didn’t expect to get such a conclusion, it was completely unexpected!” Clemens continued, “It was also a surprise that the observations fit the cosmological coupling.”

Why connect dark energy with black holes?

The rationale for linking dark energy to supermassive black holes comes from two different lines of reasoning. Clemens said that, first of all, such a rapid increase in mass of a supermassive black hole cannot be easily explained as the black hole swallowing matter such as gas, or the merger of two smaller black holes. This means that typical causes of black hole growth do not apply on time scales equivalent to the age of the entire universe.

The research team confirmed this by observing quiet elliptical galaxies that formed very early in the universe, galaxies that have changed very little since then. If mass accretion and mergers are the only way for black holes to grow, then in the same time frame, the supermassive black holes of these galaxies should also grow only very small. They reasoned that if the supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies gain mass, this could imply a connection between the black holes and the expansion of the universe.

The researchers traced back to earlier times and found that compared with 9 billion years ago, the mass of today’s black holes has increased by 7 to 20 times. This leads them to believe that cosmic coupling is the key to the growth of these black holes.

The team set out to investigate this, assuming that the black hole growth they observed was simply due to cosmic coupling. To this end, they examined five different black hole populations in three elliptical galaxies, and extrapolated them back to a third of the universe’s current age.

The researchers show that the added mass of these black holes relates to the strength of the coupling between them and the expansion of the universe. So black holes should have been smaller in the past, which has something to do with the expansion of the universe.

They found that the strength of the coupling is equal to the value of the vacuum energy contained in the black hole predicted in 2019. Previous work by the paper’s authors has also suggested that the strength of this coupling points to the fact that all black holes in the universe collectively contribute to a nearly stable dark energy density.

The above is the second reason for Clemens’ inference, which also provides the first astrophysical source for dark energy. However, the connection between dark energy and black holes is still inconclusive.

Dark energy can be explained without adding other physics

One of the advantages of the cosmological connection hypothesis proposed by Clemens and his colleagues is that no additional elements need to be added to the universe. The elements needed to explain dark energy and the accelerating expansion of the universe are already contained in our known theories of the universe in the form of black holes.

This differs from some other dark energy theories, which require the assumption of undiscovered laws of physics or properties of the universe.

“Under the assumption that cosmologically coupled supermassive black holes contain vacuum energy, the growth rate of the black holes perfectly matches the rate we see in the universe that produces the lambda term,” Clemens said. “However, the hypothesis of vacuum energy is key. It’s one of the ways we understand black holes, but it’s not the only way.”

Clemens believes that this hypothesis should still be viewed with caution, and he is quick to point out that it is still too early to claim that this is the way to fully explain the dark energy problem.

“Our findings may suggest a solution, but more research needs to be done to confirm our observations and to test them more,” he said. “There are still a number of parts in our paper that need further examination, including looking at the sample of distant quasars used, the mass distribution of high-redshift quasars, and measuring the merger rate of black holes, among many other things.”

Other physicists are more conservative. Postdoctoral Researcher in Cosmology Luz S. from ECCI University in Bogota, Colombia. Angela. Luz Ángela García has been delving into dark energy and the early universe throughout his research career. She told Popular Mechanics that since black holes form from the collapse of stars at the end of their lives, linking dark energy to the life cycle of a star is “risky.”

She also mentioned that the peak activity of black holes was about 10 billion years ago, and the activity of black holes declined sharply after that. But dark energy is thought to have accelerated the expansion of the universe only about 8 billion years ago. That means the theory linking supermassive black holes to dark energy must explain why the black hole’s vacuum energy has spent two billion years controlling matter and energy in the universe.

Garcia also suggests that scientists should now take a closer look at how the paper’s authors measured the strength of the coupling to assess whether it came from other physical phenomena.

Whether trying to prove or ignore the connection between dark energy and black holes will be a hot topic among theoretical physicists. ◇#

