Scientists think they’ve finally figured out the Mayan calendar | TechNews Tech News

Scientists Think Finally Figured Out the Mayan Calendar

The Mayan calendar is a complex time system made up of multiple smaller calendars that was well developed in Mesoamerica. The 819-day cycle has long puzzled modern anthropologists, and Tulane University anthropologists John Linden and Victoria Bricker believe they have solved it by looking at the Mayan calendar over 45 years (or 20 cycles of 819 days) Not just how it works in 819 days, and connects with other celestial conjunction cycles.

The Mayan calendar was a marked calendar, marking each 819-day cycle as one of four colors. Scientists originally believed that colors represented cardinal directions, that is, red represented east, white represented north, black represented west, and yellow represented south. It wasn’t until the 1980s, however, that researchers discovered that this assumption was incorrect.

Conversely, white and yellow are associated with the zenith and nadir, respectively. There are other clues that the 819-day cycle is related to the conjunction period of the naked-eye planets in the solar system. The Mayans had extremely accurate observations of the conjunction periods of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. But determining the relationship between the planetary conjunction period and 819 days is a difficult task. Mercury is relatively simple, with a conjunction period of 117 days, and 7 times it is 819 days. But what about other planets?

It turns out that the conjunction period of each planet visible to the naked eye is related to 819 days. The Venus rendezvous period is 585 days, and 10 times is approximately equal to 7 times 819 days. In the 780-day rendezvous period of Mars, 21 times is exactly 20 times as long as 819 days. 39 times of Jupiter’s rendezvous period of 399 days is 19 times of 819 days, and 13 times of Saturn’s rendezvous period of 378 days is 6 times of 819 days.

The 819 days are also convincingly linked to the 260-day calendar known as the Tzolk’in. 20 819 days are 16,380 days. Multiplying 260 days by 63 will also get 16,380 days. 16,380 is the least common multiple of 260 and 819. Therefore, the two are perfectly consistent with the 20 cycles of 819 days proposed by Linden and Bricker.

Extending the standard 4 x 819 day cycle to 20 819 day cycles does provide a larger calendar system that echoes the cycle of all planetary conjunctions visible to the naked eye, and more importantly, the large calendar system begins with each of the 20 cycles of 819 days, The Tzolkin date number and date name will be re-established.

The research was published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; source of the first picture: Wikipedia)

