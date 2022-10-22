Listen to the audio version of the article

Scorn is not a survival horror like the others. That is, it is not the video game where you jump on the sofa in fear, run away chased by the usual zombie or find yourself navigating the blood in a splatter blaze. Ebb Software’s debut feature (PC and Xbox and Game Pass) is a contemplative horror, uncompromising, violent and terrifying in its own way where the setting has to drag you. The clear and evident inspiration comes from Hans Ruedi Giger, the father of Alien and the Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński. They are twisted places, dark and extreme caves of flesh. In there you will spend at least ten hours, in the midst of eggs, parasites and death. Sure, you find yourself running and fighting like in other games. But the beauty this time will be the immersion in fear. And for a video game it is something new.

The gameplay of Scorn

At first it is unsettling because there are no weapons, no dialogue and no jumping. Two survival horror classics. You are called to explore the hellish landscape of Scorn, players must learn its rules and master the puzzles without any guidance or support. Puzzles help us progress in the game. The clues to the story and who you are will come later, much later. It requires patience.

What we liked.

Attention is needed in understanding where you are. Survival horror is usually wallpaper, fights where horror is in the background and in the narrative. Scorn forces you to understand where you are. And to do so you will be called to look where you would not want. And that is the merit of Ebb Software’s title.

What we didn’t like.

That lasts too short. That the story remains a little too suspended in the end. In short, some more attention to the description of where we are would not have spoiled an experience that remains unique in its kind.