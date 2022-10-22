Home Technology Scorn, is an extreme (and different) horror video game we’re not used to
Technology

Scorn, is an extreme (and different) horror video game we’re not used to

by admin
Scorn, is an extreme (and different) horror video game we’re not used to

Scorn is not a survival horror like the others. That is, it is not the video game where you jump on the sofa in fear, run away chased by the usual zombie or find yourself navigating the blood in a splatter blaze. Ebb Software’s debut feature (PC and Xbox and Game Pass) is a contemplative horror, uncompromising, violent and terrifying in its own way where the setting has to drag you. The clear and evident inspiration comes from Hans Ruedi Giger, the father of Alien and the Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński. They are twisted places, dark and extreme caves of flesh. In there you will spend at least ten hours, in the midst of eggs, parasites and death. Sure, you find yourself running and fighting like in other games. But the beauty this time will be the immersion in fear. And for a video game it is something new.

The gameplay of Scorn

At first it is unsettling because there are no weapons, no dialogue and no jumping. Two survival horror classics. You are called to explore the hellish landscape of Scorn, players must learn its rules and master the puzzles without any guidance or support. Puzzles help us progress in the game. The clues to the story and who you are will come later, much later. It requires patience.

What we liked.

Attention is needed in understanding where you are. Survival horror is usually wallpaper, fights where horror is in the background and in the narrative. Scorn forces you to understand where you are. And to do so you will be called to look where you would not want. And that is the merit of Ebb Software’s title.

See also  Greener Ethereum, but decentralization at risk: how the "merge" works

What we didn’t like.

That lasts too short. That the story remains a little too suspended in the end. In short, some more attention to the description of where we are would not have spoiled an experience that remains unique in its kind.

Find out more
Find out more

You may also like

Old iPhone models overturned after updating iOS: Face...

The producer said that many players’ depression was...

Pompeii, Gazzè and 5G

How will online shopping change on Meta platforms?

Jade Order Review – Gamereactor – Jade Order

The Playlist, what we didn’t know about Spotify’s...

Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally enter Early...

Dream Tablet 5th Generation Dream Tablet King-10-inch large...

Switch’s total sales reached 110 million, ranking first,...

Layoffs, but more innovation. Musk’s plans for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy