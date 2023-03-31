“We have asked OpenAi to suspend the processing of personal data of Italian users with immediate effect. We acted independently. Now the company has 20 days to comply. Guido Scorza since 2020 he has been a member of the board of the authority for the protection of privacy. The company that created ChatGpt, according to the Guarantor, would not respect the Italian law on data processing. “There is no disclosure, and this is the offense that we contest against the company. But it is clear that there is also another theme: with Chatgpt and the chatbots we have conversations, and in these conversations we often tend to share a lot of our lives”.

Lawyer, what do you dispute with OpenAI?

“In particular three different violations: (a) having collected the personal data of billions of people to train their algorithms without informing them of this circumstance and, probably without having an appropriate legal basis, (b) collecting the personal data of users during conversations without informing them of the fate of this data and (c) generate content, in response to questions, which sometimes attribute to people inaccurate and untruthful facts and circumstances, thus proposing a distorted representation of their personal identity”

Can you give us an example?

“If I ask the chatbot when Guido Scorza entered the College of the Privacy Guarantor, the answer is that this happened in 2016, while I entered it in 2020. Not bad in this case. But if instead he said that I ran over a child on a seafront and then ran away and that fact was not true, it would destroy my life forever. And I don’t think we can expect that to happen.”

What does your stop entail?

“In the meantime, OpenAi should stop processing personal data used to train algorithms. We have adopted an emergency provision, which is based on the presence of a ‘fumus’ of violation, therefore not on the certainty that there is an offence, but on the apparent legitimacy of this offence. It will then be necessary to evaluate how the company will respond during the investigation that has just begun”.

Can we think of an inaccessible ChatGpt in Italy?

“Ordering inaccessibility to ChatGpt is not within our purview. If from tomorrow ChatGpt manages, for example, to work without processing personal data or to correct the shot with respect to the violations that we contest them, it could remain accessible”.

So what happens now?

“In the meantime, an investigation has been launched. Which will continue anyway. It must be ascertained whether there has been a violation or not. The best thing would be to do it together with the company, in this case OpenAI. But even if they don’t agree to cooperate and provide us with their reasons, the investigation will continue”.

What are the possible scenarios?

“The preliminary investigation could refute our suspicions of unlawfulness in the processing of personal data carried out by OpenAI or vice versa confirm them. In the first case there is archiving. In the second, measures could be taken, either corrective or sanctioning”.

What if your investigation confirms that OpenAI is behaving illegally?

“We could take a corrective action, and OpenAI could be forced to delete the data accumulated on Italian users, or not to collect any more in the future. Or we could impose a fine of an economic nature up to 2% or 4% of the turnover of the company to which the offense is contested depending on the seriousness of the offence”.

In addition to processing and collecting data, ChatGpt is a tool used by many to ask questions, sometimes intimate, or concerning the strictly personal sphere. Was this also what prompted you to move urgently?

“It is a synthesis of the two things. There is a strong suspicion that there is an offense and we will clarify it with the investigation. In this case, the offense could undoubtedly have more serious consequences because in the context of a conversation one is led to share even more things concerning the intimate sphere. But basically there is the violation of a rule”.

Did you act autonomously or is there some kind of coordination between European privacy authorities?

“In this case we acted independently because OpenAi is not based in Europe and is outside the cooperation procedures, but in the next few days I imagine there will certainly be room for discussion at a European level to understand if and how to cooperate and act together”.