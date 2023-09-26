Scott Herkelman, Senior VP and General Manager of AMD’s Graphics Business Unit, Departs After 7 Years

AMD Senior Vice President Scott Herkelman to Depart at the End of 2023, Graphics Business Unit to Be Led by Jack Huynh

In a surprising turn of events, Scott Herkelman, the senior vice president and general manager of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)’s Graphics Business Unit, has announced his departure from the company at the end of this year. This news comes as a disappointment for many AMD fans, as Herkelman has been a prominent figure in the company for the past seven years.

Herkelman took to Twitter (now known as X Platform) to break the news to his followers. “After seven years at AMD and launching three increasingly competitive generations of RDNA graphics architectures, I have decided to leave AMD at the end of this year,” he wrote. “Godspeed @amdradeon. I will miss every single one of you, fighting shoulder to shoulder in the trenches together, the excitement we shared during new product launches, and the joy of being in the arena for this wonderful, vibrant industry. May you continue to punch above your weight class and one day… beat the final boss.”

During his tenure at AMD, Herkelman played a pivotal role in the development and success of several product generations, including RDNA 2, RNDA 3, and RDNA 4. Prior to his time at AMD, Herkelman served as the general manager of NVIDIA GeForce, bringing with him a wealth of industry experience and knowledge.

With Herkelman’s departure, Jack Huynh will step up to take control of the Graphics Business Unit. This means that Huynh will oversee all AMD consumer products, including Client Computing, Semi-Custom, and the latest Graphics Business Unit. Huynh’s leadership will undoubtedly be crucial as AMD continues to innovate and compete in the highly competitive graphics market.

The news of Herkelman’s departure has sparked speculation among industry insiders about the future of AMD’s product planning. Herkelman himself expressed his hopes for better product planning in the future, leaving many curious about what changes may be in store for AMD under new leadership.

As the end of the year approaches, all eyes will be on AMD and its upcoming product launches. The company will undoubtedly face the challenge of maintaining its success without the guidance of Scott Herkelman. Only time will tell how the departure of this influential figure will impact AMD’s trajectory in the ever-evolving graphics industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

