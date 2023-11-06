Scottish Game Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best in Scottish Video Game Development

Scottish Games Week 2023 recently concluded with the highly anticipated Scottish Game Awards 2023, which honored the remarkable achievements of the Scottish video game development community. This annual celebration showcased the best and brightest talents in the industry.

Spanning across various categories, the awards show recognized exceptional contributions in different aspects of game development. Now that the event has come to an end, we can finally reveal the deserving winners who clinched these prestigious accolades.

In the realm of Art and Animation, Skye Tales developed by Puny Astronaut claimed the crown. The game’s visually captivating and immersive world left a lasting impression on the judges. Meanwhile, Apocalypse by Jabuga secured the award for the best Audio, showcasing stellar sound design and an unforgettable auditory experience.

Acknowledging the creativity and innovation within limited resources, The Longest Walk developed by Alexander Tavit won the Best Small Budget Game award. On the other hand, the dazzling Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot – London Case crafted by The Blazing Griffin was honored as the Best Big Budget Game, showcasing the grandeur and excellence of high-budget productions.

Marion’s Journey by Chimera Tales was recognized for its outstanding Creativity, pushing the boundaries of game design. Viewfinder, developed by Matt Stark, received praise for its Technical Achievements, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in technology.

Skye Stories – The Insignificant Astronaut, created by Puny Astronaut, was awarded The Spirit of Scotland for its exceptional representation of Scottish culture and traditions. Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space, a creation by Changing Day, was crowned as the epitome of Pure Quality, embodying excellence in all aspects of game development.

In the field of education, Robert Gordon College’s Online Diploma Program in Game Design was acknowledged as the Best Educational Program, providing aspiring developers with valuable knowledge and skills. Dr. Thomas Hainey from the University of the West of Scotland was honored as the Best Educationalist for his exceptional contributions to the field of game development education.

Sierra Leishman from Hyper Luminal Games was recognized as the Diversity Champion, advocating for inclusivity and representation in the gaming industry. The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mike Dailly, commending his remarkable contributions and impact on the gaming world.

The Community Spirit Award was bestowed upon Luci Holland, acknowledging her dedication and efforts in fostering a supportive gaming community. GameMaker, a powerful game development tool, was awarded for its excellence in Tools and Techniques, empowering developers to bring their visions to life.

Finally, Rach Macpherson from Neon Hive was celebrated as the Rising Star, showcasing immense potential and talent in the industry.

These exceptional individuals and games have not only elevated the Scottish game development community but have also left an indelible mark on the global gaming landscape. Their accomplishments inspire countless aspiring developers and reinforce the significance of the Scottish Game Awards in recognizing excellence and innovation.

Scottish Games Week 2023 and the Scottish Game Awards 2023 have once again demonstrated Scotland’s position as a hub of creativity and talent in the gaming industry. Congratulations to all the winners and participants who continue to push the boundaries of game development and nurture Scotland’s thriving gaming community.