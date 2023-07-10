Scream VI Blu-ray Release: Get a Free Ghostface Skin in Among Us!

Title: “Ghostface Returns in ‘Scream VI’ Blu-ray Release, Among Us Offers Free Cosmetics!”

Date: July 11, 2023

Gamereactor.cn – Paramount Pictures and popular online game Among Us have come together to celebrate the Blu-ray release of the highly-anticipated horror sequel, ‘Scream VI.’ As homage to the iconic Ghostface character, Among Us is offering players a chance to claim the Ghostface mask as an in-game cosmetic, absolutely free!

The release of ‘Scream VI’ on Blu-ray marks the return of Ghostface to the thrilling murder spree, and fans have an opportunity to bring the terrifying mask into their virtual world. By logging into Among Us and claiming the Ghostface cosmetic before July 21, players will have everlasting ownership of the chilling disguise.

Promotional tweets from Among Us (@AmongUsGame) circulated on July 11, underlining the collaboration and the exciting offer. The social media post garnered attention from avid gamers:

“Get ready for spine-chilling kills! Among Us and Paramount Pictures have joined forces to bring Ghostface to your crew. Claim the Ghostface mask as a free cosmetic in-game before July 21. Feel the satisfaction of taking on the role of the infamous killer, all for free! 🔪💀 #ScreamVI” (source: Twitter)

The Ghostface mask has become an iconic symbol in horror filmmaking, and the collaboration aims to immerse players in the thrilling atmosphere of the Scream franchise. The chance to don the mask and enact murder on unsuspecting crewmates within Among Us has generated excitement and anticipation among fans.

A representative from Among Us expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Paramount Pictures for the release of ‘Scream VI’ on Blu-ray. By offering the Ghostface mask as a free cosmetic, we hope to capture the essence of the horror franchise and allow players to experience the thrill of the iconic killer’s presence.”

The collaboration between Among Us and Paramount Pictures showcases the power of media crossovers, blending the worlds of gaming and movies to create a unique and exciting experience for participants. With the popularity of both ‘Scream’ and Among Us, this partnership is sure to engage fans across platforms.

Fans of the popular online game are urged to log in and claim the coveted Ghostface mask before the deadline of July 21, ensuring they can enjoy the chilling allure of the horror icon indefinitely. The team at Among Us assures players that the satisfaction of killing fellow crewmates while wearing the Ghostface mask is an experience worth having.

‘Scream VI’ is set to deliver edge-of-your-seat thrills, and the collaboration with Among Us adds a new layer of excitement to the franchise’s dedicated fan base. As Ghostface returns to haunt screens once again, fans can now immerse themselves in the world of the iconic killer through Among Us.

To claim the Ghostface cosmetic and join the terrifying fun, visit Among Us and log in to secure your place in the Ghostface legacy. Get ready to enjoy the heart-pounding adventure of ‘Scream VI,’ and remember, the mask is free, but the thrills are priceless!

Source: Gamereactor.cn

