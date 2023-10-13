Screenshot, what it is and how to do it on your PC

Come fare screenshot su pc

Everyone has needed it at least once in their life take a screenshot. While the majority of users use mobile phones, there are those who need a computer to work for convenience.

A screenshot refers to the static image that is captured from the screen of a device and saved as an image file. This file shows exactly what was on the screen when the shot was taken, including the contents of the open application or website, icons on the desktop, and anything else visible.

Why take a screenshot on PC

Screenshots are often used for capture a snapshot of a specific piece of information or image on the screen that can be shared or saved for future reference.

Many users use screenshots to show a situation or a problem into a device, in order to obtain assistance and support. Another reason may be that of retain important informationcapturing them for saving: for example, payment receipts, important conversations or contacts.

Also share contents it’s one of the purposes of taking a screenshot, for example something funny on social media that you risk losing. Another reason to use this system is to show how to use an app or a device to someone who has difficulty, or to create visual content such as graphs, presentations and tutorials.

How to take a screenshot on Mac

There are several ways to take a screenshot of your screen with Apple computers. If you have a Mac you can get either one portion of the screen, be the entire screen. To capture the entire area you must press the keys simultaneously Shift+Command+3. Instead, if you want to take a specific area, you need to click on the buttons at the same time Shift+Command+4. In this way the mouse becomes a cross and can be dragged to select the area you wish to capture.

Another type of screenshot is the one with which you want to capture a specific window. In this case you must press at the same time Shift+Command+4+Space. The mouse will turn into a camera and in this way you can click on the window to capture. After taking the screenshot, an image will be created and saved with the name “screen shot” plus the date and time the image was created.

You can also use combinations Control+Shift+Command+3 to directly take a screenshot and save it on the clipboard without having to create a file in the work area. This can easily be pasted into a document or app.

How to take a screenshot with Windows

For those who have a computer with a Windows operating system, it is necessary to use another procedure to take a screenshot. To capture an image on the screen you can use different modes. The first is using the “Print” button. Just open the screen or app you want to take a screenshot of and press the key on your keyboard. On some PCs it may also be called “PrtScn” or “Print Screen”. This way the contents of the screen will be copied to the system clipboard. Then just open a photo editing program or app to edit images like Paint, Photoshop and others. to press Ctrl+V to paste the image and then save it on your computer.

Another method is to use the Windows+Print combination. First you need to open the screen or application whose image you want to capture. It must be pressed simultaneously Windows + Stamp on the keyboard. This way the screenshot is automatically saved to the “Screenshot” folder located in the image library.

Another procedure is to use the Windows+Shift+S keys, if you have Windows 10. Open the screen or app you want to take a screenshot of. After that press together the Windows+Shift+S combinations on the keyboard. The screen becomes dark and the mouse changes to a cross shape. Now you can select the area you want to capture and the screenshot image will come copied to clipboard and pasted wherever you want.

How to take a screenshot with Linux

For those who have a Linux operating system, there are several options available. One is to click on Stamp+Alt to capture the entire screen or active window. In this case the screenshot will be saved in the default images folder. If you want to select a specific area of ​​the desktop you can use the application “Screen capture” which can be downloaded to many PCs running Linux. In this case you need to open it and select the desired area to capture.

On Linux there is another command called “scrotum“. To take a screenshot of the entire screen you need to open the terminal and type “scrot”. After that you use the command “scrot-u” and then click on the desired window. This will be saved in the directory.

Other Linux PCs have a more advanced screenshot tool that offers extras for selecting the desired area. Some examples are “knapshot” or “gnome-screenshot”. Please note: when you have a PC with a Linux operating system you need to check what tool is available and use the one that is most suitable.

