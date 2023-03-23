Home Technology Screenshots leaked, Xiaomi’s own system MIOS exposed
Technology

Screenshots leaked, Xiaomi’s own system MIOS exposed

by admin
Screenshots leaked, Xiaomi’s own system MIOS exposed

As early as 2013, it was reported that Xiaomi planned to develop its own operating system. However, in the past 10 years, Xiaomi’s mobile phones still use the Android system, and began to use the MIUI user interface in the Xiaomi 4 flagship series. Many years later, there was news that Xiaomi’s own system MIOS was being tested, and some netizens even shared screenshots on Twitter claiming to be MIOS.

MIOS is in early development

A few days ago, a netizen shared a screenshot of MIOS’s “About This Machine” page on Twitter. The whistleblower said that MIOS is in the early development stage. According to the information shown in the screenshot, this version may be last updated on November 5, 2022. The version number is is 0.85. Since the whistleblower only uploaded a screenshot and did not provide other information, we cannot know any MIOS specifications or functional information, and any differences or changes from the familiar Android and MIUI.

or branch for Android

Some foreign media estimate that Xiaomi may refer to Huawei’s approach in HarmonyOS and make MIOS a branch of Android. Its design and functions are similar to the current MIUI.

0321-1a.jpg

Source: gizchina

See also  5G, Italy at the crossroads: to take off the market it will have to be worth 200 million euros by 2025

You may also like

Smartphones, PCs and tablets will have to be...

Why is artificial intelligence the new electricity?

Smart high-tech honeycomb protects bees from cold death

Social networks all too equal are chasing TikTok....

The importance of frame rate in video creation

The artificial intelligence revolution – the Republic

How is Suzuki’s first plug-in hybrid doing?

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” achieves all-light chasing...

From faces to voices, AIs are conquering cinema

IBM WebSphere Application Server: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy