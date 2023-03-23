As early as 2013, it was reported that Xiaomi planned to develop its own operating system. However, in the past 10 years, Xiaomi’s mobile phones still use the Android system, and began to use the MIUI user interface in the Xiaomi 4 flagship series. Many years later, there was news that Xiaomi’s own system MIOS was being tested, and some netizens even shared screenshots on Twitter claiming to be MIOS.

MIOS is in early development

A few days ago, a netizen shared a screenshot of MIOS’s “About This Machine” page on Twitter. The whistleblower said that MIOS is in the early development stage. According to the information shown in the screenshot, this version may be last updated on November 5, 2022. The version number is is 0.85. Since the whistleblower only uploaded a screenshot and did not provide other information, we cannot know any MIOS specifications or functional information, and any differences or changes from the familiar Android and MIUI.

or branch for Android

Some foreign media estimate that Xiaomi may refer to Huawei’s approach in HarmonyOS and make MIOS a branch of Android. Its design and functions are similar to the current MIUI.

Source: gizchina