SCULPFUN S9 Laser Engraver buy cheap from 210€ (04/2023)

With the S9, the Chinese manufacturer Sculpfun delivers an all-round well-equipped laser engraver that is easy to use and should therefore also be suitable for beginners.

The Laser Engraver you can currently get on geekbuying.com for 210 € with delivery from a EU-Lager.

If you already have almost everything in your hobby workshop, you might still need a laser engraver like the Sculpfun S9. With a laser engraver you have a lot of new possibilities to realize your craft projects. The Sculpfun S9 Laser Engraver offers a laser power of 90 watts and can therefore not only engrave but also cut. If you are already curious and want to level up your home workshop, you can buy the Sculpfun S9 for a price 210,00€ on Geekbuying.com bestellen.

Technical data at a glance

Sculpfun S9 consumption k.A laser output power 5,5 bis 6 Watt engraving accuracy 0,01 mm engraving surface 410 x 420 mm engraving material Holz

plywood

Acrylic

Papier

cardboard

plastic

Whiteboards

Aluminiumoxid

304 stainless steel

ceramics

Stein cut material Holz

Acrylic

cardboard

Fabric

Bamboo

plastic plate

KT plate focusing method Fixed focus laser plus slider Mass weight 570 x 520 mm, 3 kg

Familiar design, but upgradeable

In terms of function, laser engravers are always built in the same way, basically you get a frame with an X and Y axis on it, which actually moves the laser back and forth. You know that and you’ve seen it before. The manufacturer does not have a display or an SD card slot, the only way to get the files on the engraver is to connect it to a computer or similar via USB.

The engraver himself has Dimensions of 570 x 520mm and reaches a weight of 3 kg. The engraver is delivered partially pre-assembled.

Technical characteristics

The Sculpfun S9 laser engraver works with a 5.5-6W Lasermodule and one Wavelength of 455±5nm. Sculpfun relies on a fixed focus and a Engraving accuracy of 0.01mm. To protect the user from the laser beams, the laser head is surrounded by a Plastic ring designed to filter out up to 98% of ultraviolet light. Unfortunately, the manufacturer fails to mention additional safety measures such as an automatic stop in the event of a shock or similar in the product description.

The laser engraver has one Printing area of ​​410 x 420 mm, which in itself is quite a large graphics area. However, if that is still too small for you, the Sculpfun Expsaion Kit also has the option of an engraving surface to expand to 410 x 950 mm. Which should be enough to decorate a skateboard or even a small tabletop, for example.

software support

Sculpfun himself recommends the free software LaserGRBL, this works, but according to the statements and comments of some users, this software is neither intuitive nor clearly designed. The software also recommended by Sculpfun Lightburn is supposed to work much better here, but costs €50 after a 30-day test period. Unfortunately, we were not able to find out whether there is a good free software alternative. You should keep this in mind when deciding on a laser engraver.

engraving and cutting

Here you get an overview of the materials the Sculpfun S9 can engrave and cut.

engraving Cut Holz

plywood

Acrylic

Papier

cardboard

plastic

Whiteboards

Aluminiumoxid

304 stainless steel

ceramics

Stein Holz

Acrylic

cardboard

Fabric

Bamboo

plastic plate

KT plate

safety first

As with all laser engraver imports, care must be taken to ensure that you personally have one wears goggles, or bystanders do not look into the active laser. Accordingly, you should also prepare your hobby room in such a way that the laser cannot damage anything, or toxic gases can escape during use, or for fresh air supply care for.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Skulpfun S9 Laser Engraver offers a good overall package and everything an engraver needs. Due to the high accuracy and the quite powerful laser, the engraving covers a fairly wide range of materials that can be processed. It is also positive that the Sculpfun S9 can be enlarged again using an extension kit without having to buy a new engraver.

One more note: a laser engraver is not a toy! Improper use can result in eye injuries or even blindness. Furthermore, you can suffer severe burns if used improperly. Therefore, the engraver should be used with caution and kept out of the reach of children.