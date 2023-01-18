Home Technology Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Technology

Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

by admin
Scump has retired from professional Call of Duty – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Before the start of the 2023 Call of Duty League season, it was known that this would be Seth “Scum” Abner’s last ride, if you will. The iconic Call of Duty pro has been on the scene for what feels like an eternity, and he planned to hang it up after the 2023 campaign, but after a tumultuous Major I, Scump decided to retire earlier than planned.

As announced in the video on Twitter, Cump will not be returning to compete against OpTic Texas.

To that end, the Texas CDL franchise has now named its updated starting roster, which will compete in games scheduled for this weekend. The team will be Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “Illey” Dhaliwhal and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro.

OpTic Texas will play the Seattle Surge next on Friday, January 20 at 21:30 GMT / 22:30 CET.

See also  For Professional Creators!! ASUS Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Laptop - Computer HKEPC Hardware

You may also like

💖Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Soundbar Home ✨360 SSM super...

Davos creates his own metaverse: virtual debate for...

[爆炸新聞]Dragon Quest New Smartphone Title Melee Command Battle...

The new action RPG “Cursed Land” is released...

Microsoft, layoffs and ruthless artificial intelligence

NZXT Announces H9 Series ATX Cases, C1200 Power...

Micron critical DDR5 5600 memory unboxing evaluation report:...

ASUS launched ROG Rapture GT6, the first gaming...

More artificial intelligence for enterprises with Azure OpenAI....

AOC AG275QZ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy