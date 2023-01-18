Before the start of the 2023 Call of Duty League season, it was known that this would be Seth “Scum” Abner’s last ride, if you will. The iconic Call of Duty pro has been on the scene for what feels like an eternity, and he planned to hang it up after the 2023 campaign, but after a tumultuous Major I, Scump decided to retire earlier than planned.

As announced in the video on Twitter, Cump will not be returning to compete against OpTic Texas.

To that end, the Texas CDL franchise has now named its updated starting roster, which will compete in games scheduled for this weekend. The team will be Brandon “Dashy” Otell, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Indervir “Illey” Dhaliwhal and Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro.

OpTic Texas will play the Seattle Surge next on Friday, January 20 at 21:30 GMT / 22:30 CET.