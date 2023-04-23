SD-WAN, enterprise-grade security for all businesses

Business interest in SD-WAN technology is growing. Check Point recommends using a single SD-WAN suite to ensure integrated enterprise-grade security. In fact, by 2025, Gartner predicts that 65% of enterprises will have implemented SD-WAN technology, more than double the 30% in 2020.

For integrated enterprise-grade security

That’s because SD-WAN allows organizations to connect branch offices to the main data center, to each other, and to the cloud more easily and cost-effectively than extending traditional MPLS networks. Employees can access cloud resources directly from local Internet links, without network traffic having to be backhauled to a data center first. Also, the SD-WAN gets better and application performance and reduces costs.

Increases attack surface

However, the compromise is often the renunciation of safety. More locations, users, and connections increase your organization’s attack surface. While the traffic avoids backhaul to a centralized data center, it also bypasses the security of the centralized data center. It also makes it difficult for IT and security teams to gain visibility into suspicious activity in branch offices. While most SD-WAN providers include basic security, organizations are leveraging different solutions to fill the gaps.

More secure connectivity

According to Check Point Software, the best approach is to use a single SD-WAN suite that provides reliable and secure connectivity, comprehensive enterprise-grade security integrated into the wide-reaching branch office network, and ease of deployment and management.

How to guarantee companies integrated enterprise-grade security

An integrated SD-WAN security solution reliably protects both inbound and outbound branch office traffic. It connects them with on-premises and cloud data centers using a secure and resilient overlay network (VPN).

Multiple link support. There combination of links offers higher bandwidth and allows for path selection based on applications, performance requirements, cost.

of links offers higher bandwidth and allows for path selection based on applications, performance requirements, cost. Link health condition monitoring. Detect failures or outages, select the best paths, and automate link swapping.

For a better path

Bandwidth aggregation. Avoid redundant links that sit idle in active/standby mode until they’re needed.

Enable a self-healing WAN. Dynamically compensates for routing or packet forwarding errors and prevents network outages from impacting application performance.

Route traffic automatically. Determine the best route and route traffic accordingly.

Detect known and zero-day threats

An implementation of a complete security stack that guarantee robust analytics, advanced threat prevention, and enterprise-grade for branch offices.

Essential Threat Prevention. Includes industry-leading rapid attacker detection and blocking. The best protection uses big-data-driven global threat intelligence and an AI engine to continuously detect known and zero-day threats.

High-end tools. Such as next-generation firewall, application control, URL filtering, antivirus, DLP threat emulation and extraction, and anti-bot functions. Finally, the SSL inspection which offers visibility on encrypted traffic.

Simplified management

Integrate specific features that allow the security suite to be a solution that is easy to configure, deploy and scale, according to business needs. Teams need detailed visibility into data centers, branch offices, remote users, links, cloud resources, and applications.

Ensure consistency, everywhere. Customizing policies should be easy and intuitive. Centralized visibility ensures that security defenses and policy enforcement are consistent everywhere.

everywhere. Unify management policies. Setting policy steering for applications, users, devices, and networks on local overlay and breakout networks.

Built-in enterprise-grade security

Look for advanced, real-time monitoring. The goal is to respond quickly to issues that can affect branch office connectivity and application performance.

Establish SLA thresholds. This allows you to monitor application traffic, bandwidth and link usage. It is used to calculate packet loss, latency and jitter on all paths to traffic destinations.

Fast, efficient response for integrated enterprise-grade security