The DioField breaking latest news is a rich storyline embellished with the latest graphic technology. Newly conceived, esoteric and strategic real-time combat – Real-Time Tactical Battle (RTTB). A luxurious team has come together to create a brand new strategy simulation role-playing game.

main features:

A completely new strategy simulation RPG brought to you by SQUARE ENIX

Using beautiful graphics to build a unique world view that combines fantasy, medieval and modern, and a completely new military combat strategy simulation role-playing game featuring a new and profound real-time combat system.

Real-time tactical combat with esoteric strategy

If you can correctly judge the situation during battle, and give precise instructions to each unit to utilize its characteristics, the battle situation will be more favorable. This is a feature of the combat system of this work. Use a variety of skills that vary by class (arms) and equipped weapons to defeat the enemy and make the mission successful.

Realistic and three-dimensional battlefield presentation

It vividly depicts every detail of the natural environment and culture of Diorfield Island, and integrates the unique situational texture of this work, which can simultaneously present the beauty of the scenery and clearly see every detail.

Game official website: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/diofieldchronicle/zh-tw/