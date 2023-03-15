Home Technology Sea of ​​Stars confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series
Sea of ​​Stars confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series

Sea of ​​Stars confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series

Many people have been wanting more Chrono Trigger for decades, so it’s not particularly surprising that the developer of The Messenger, which sabotaged the studio’s Kickstarter for Sea of ​​Star, destroyed its goal. One of the many reasons for the support could be that we’re told the game will come to PC and “consoles,” the latter depending on how much funding the project receives. Since then, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners have been allowed to celebrate, but when Star Ocean’s August release was announced last month, those with Xbox didn’t seem to be delighted. Fortunately, there’s no need to worry.

Disruption gave us a new trailer confirming that Star Ocean is also coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series 8 on August 29, so everyone can play a seemingly awesome game at the same time.

