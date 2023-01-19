Home Technology Sea of ​​Thieves gets new support studio
Sea of ​​Thieves gets new support studio

It looks like Rare is preparing to move away from Sea of ​​Thieves somewhat, perhaps focusing more on the development of Everwild, which was announced in 2019. Fortunately, this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get less pirate simulator content in the future.

The developers have now confirmed they will be working on the game with Liverpool studio Lucid Games (Destruction Allstars), who tweeted:

“We’re excited to announce that we’re partnering with @RareLtd on @SeaOfThieves! It’s been incredible to support them on their thrilling pirate adventure, and we can’t wait to see where this legendary journey takes us!

It’s unclear how many Rare employees will still be involved with Sea of ​​Thieves, but it’s safe to assume this will be mostly on an advisory basis, as it sounds unlikely that they’ll announce such a collaboration if it’s just a handful . Hopefully we’ll have more information on this soon.

