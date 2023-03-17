Home Technology Sea of ​​Thieves is getting a deluxe edition
Sea of ​​Thieves is getting a deluxe edition

Sea of ​​Thieves is getting a deluxe edition

If you’re looking to start a digital fur seal career at the very popular Sea of ​​ThievesRare’s, we’ve got some great news for you.To celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary, the newDeluxe EditionIt’s been announced for £35.99/€39.99, and there’s also an upgrade for those who already own the base game but want some extra features for £8.99/€9.99, which includes:

“Included in the Sea of ​​Thieves Deluxe Edition, this bundle includes a fiery Dark Phoenix golem and sail, the classic Crab Slap and Deck Hide emote, and 550 Ancient Coins to spend at the Pirate Emporium.”

Also added a named Sea of ​​Thieves 2023 A new regular (and Game Pass) version of the . This is the new standard game and comes with:

“Celebrate Sea of ​​Thieves’ five-year anniversary with this special edition game, which includes a copy of Sea of ​​Thieves with all the permanent content added since launch, as well as a 10,000 gold bonus and select Hunter cosmetics. A hunter’s machete, pistol, compass, hat, jacket and sail will ensure you’re in great shape as you set sail on your adventures!

Check out a quick demo of the Deluxe Edition below.

