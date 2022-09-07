Home Technology Seagate Brings Three Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drives to Spider-Man Fans
Technology

Seagate Brings Three Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drives to Spider-Man Fans

by admin
Seagate Brings Three Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drives to Spider-Man Fans

Seagate Technology Seagate Inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man comic, three new Marvel limited edition Spider-Man external hard drives are announced, adding three new members to its line of specially licensed storage devices.

Three new Spider-Man Special Edition external hard drives pay homage to Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales, giving fans of the Spider-Man series the opportunity to collect these three one-of-a-kind hard drives. A unique piece of Marvel art, each hard drive features customizable RGB LED lighting effects, making it the perfect companion for a Spider-Man theme or other gaming setup.

The Seagate FireCuda external hard drive offers a large capacity of 2TB and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, allowing you to store all kinds of media, files and games without worrying about operating system compatibility issues, while also using highly compatible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Provides high-speed transfer and is powered by a USB bus, with a lightweight design suitable for Spider-Man lovers who want to carry a dazzling storage device on the go.

Seagate Brings Three Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drives to Spider-Man Fans

All three Seagate Special Edition hard drives come with a three-year limited warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. All three products also come with Seagate’s DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software to help detect the health of the hard drive. and efficacy.

Seagate Brings Three Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drives to Spider-Man Fans

The Collector’s Edition Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drive is expected to be available at select distributors on October 7th.

See also  Qatar: Isolating Afghanistan is not the solution EU: We have no choice but to talk to the Taliban | Afghanistan News

You may also like

120fps becomes the default for Meta Quest 2...

What does the little light on the TV...

Samsung smartwatch Galaxy Watch4 is half price! Thousands...

Wireless charging, the future of electric cars

As Earth passes through the spiral arm of...

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Helsinger and Super Pets...

iPhone 14, today the presentation at the Apple...

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Metal: Helsinger and Super Pets...

Two minutes of the 1898 New Orleans Carnival,...

NASA Mars rover captures stunning footage! Paleontological fossils...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy