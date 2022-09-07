Seagate Technology Seagate Inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man comic, three new Marvel limited edition Spider-Man external hard drives are announced, adding three new members to its line of specially licensed storage devices.

Three new Spider-Man Special Edition external hard drives pay homage to Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales, giving fans of the Spider-Man series the opportunity to collect these three one-of-a-kind hard drives. A unique piece of Marvel art, each hard drive features customizable RGB LED lighting effects, making it the perfect companion for a Spider-Man theme or other gaming setup.

The Seagate FireCuda external hard drive offers a large capacity of 2TB and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, allowing you to store all kinds of media, files and games without worrying about operating system compatibility issues, while also using highly compatible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Provides high-speed transfer and is powered by a USB bus, with a lightweight design suitable for Spider-Man lovers who want to carry a dazzling storage device on the go.

All three Seagate Special Edition hard drives come with a three-year limited warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. All three products also come with Seagate’s DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software to help detect the health of the hard drive. and efficacy.

The Collector’s Edition Spider-Man FireCuda External Hard Drive is expected to be available at select distributors on October 7th.