Technology

by admin
After previously creating a variety of joint versions with the Firecuda series of external hard drives, Seagate earlier announced the launch of “Luke Skywalker” (Luke Skywalker), “Darth Vader” (Darth Vader), and “Han Solo” ( Han Solo) themed collector’s edition hard drive.

Three “Star Wars” seriesMovieCollectible hard disks created by heroes and villains on the stage respectively interpret the courage represented by “Luke Skywalker” with strong blue lights, and interpret the powerful power of “Darth Vader” with flaming red lights, and through the Millennium Falcon The white light symbolizes the high-spiritedness of “Han Solo”. At the same time, the three hard drives can still customize the RGB lighting effect.

The FireCuda external hard drive used by itself also provides 2TB storage capacity, and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, and can also be used for PlayStation and Xbox, so as to correspond to the storage of general daily life data, or for game data backup. As for the connection interface, USB 3.2 Gen 1 is used.

In addition, the hard drive itself also provides a 3-year limited warranty and a 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services data rescue service. All three hard drives will be available for sale in specific channels in January 2023.

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of "Luke Skywalker", "Darth Vader" and "Han Solo"

