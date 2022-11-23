Home Technology Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”
Technology

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

by admin
Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

After previously creating a variety of joint versions with the Firecuda series of external hard drives, Seagate earlier announced the launch of “Luke Skywalker” (Luke Skywalker), “Darth Vader” (Darth Vader), and “Han Solo” ( Han Solo) themed collector’s edition hard drive.

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

Three collectible hard disks made of heroes and villains from the “Star Wars” series of movies, interpret the courage represented by “Luke Skywalker” with strong blue lights, and interpret “Darth Vader” with flaming red lights. “, and the white light of the Millennium Falcon symbolizes the spirit of “Han Solo”. At the same time, the three hard drives can still customize the RGB lighting effect.

The FireCuda external hard drive used by itself also provides 2TB storage capacity, and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, and can also be used for PlayStation and Xbox, so as to correspond to the storage of general daily life data, or for game data backup. As for the connection interface, USB 3.2 Gen 1 is used.

In addition, the hard drive itself also provides a 3-year limited warranty and a 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services data rescue service. All three hard drives will be available for sale in specific channels in January 2023.

Seagate推出以「路克天行者」、「達斯維達」及「韓索羅」為主題的Firecuda系列外接硬碟

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

Seagate推出以「路克天行者」、「達斯維達」及「韓索羅」為主題的Firecuda系列外接硬碟

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

Seagate推出以「路克天行者」、「達斯維達」及「韓索羅」為主題的Firecuda系列外接硬碟

Seagate launches Firecuda series of external hard drives with themes of “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

See also  NASA Releases James Webb Space Telescope's "Early Star Formation" Images | HYPEBEAST

Google promotes sustainable development and localized digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific region with its technological capabilities

Randhir Thakur, president of Intel’s chip foundry business, will leave

LG Display Announces Collaboration with World-Class Audio Company to Create a Thin Amplified Speaker Component

You may also like

Great god-level player, using Windows 11 to modify...

Refurbished smartphones for Black Friday, things to know...

The future of music? Switch to TikTok

From Genoa to Naples, where the 4 Amazon...

Fibonacci Day, because today the father of mathematics...

The old yellow knife method failed?RTX 4080 can’t...

Fibonacci Day, because today the father of mathematics...

Seagate “Luke Skywalker”, “Darth Vader” and “Han Solo”...

Round of 6.3 million for Babaco market, the...

“Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion” Switch download...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy