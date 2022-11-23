The FireCuda external hard drive used by itself provides 2TB of storage capacity, and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, and can also be used for PlayStation and Xbox, so as to correspond to general daily life data storage, or for game data backup. As for the connection The interface uses USB 3.2 Gen 1.

After previously creating a variety of joint versions with the Firecuda series of external hard drives, Seagate earlier announced the launch of “Luke Skywalker” (Luke Skywalker), “Darth Vader” (Darth Vader), and “Han Solo” ( Han Solo) themed collector’s edition hard drive.

Three collectible hard disks made of heroes and villains from the “Star Wars” series of movies, interpret the courage represented by “Luke Skywalker” with strong blue lights, and interpret “Darth Vader” with flaming red lights. “, and the white light of the Millennium Falcon symbolizes the spirit of “Han Solo”. At the same time, the three hard drives can still customize the RGB lighting effect.

The FireCuda external hard drive used by itself also provides 2TB storage capacity, and is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, and can also be used for PlayStation and Xbox, so as to correspond to the storage of general daily life data, or for game data backup. As for the connection interface, USB 3.2 Gen 1 is used.

In addition, the hard drive itself also provides a 3-year limited warranty and a 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services data rescue service. All three hard drives will be available for sale in specific channels in January 2023.