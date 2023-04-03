Unlike PlayStation 5, where you can purchase a standard M.2 SSD hard drive to expand the storage capacity of the host, Xbox Series X/S players can only purchase the Xbox Series X/S dedicated storage expansion card exclusively produced by Seagate and certified by Microsoft. Although this expansion card is quite convenient to install, the price is surprisingly high.

The selling price is cheaper than Seagate

Taking the 1TB version of the Xbox Series X/S dedicated storage expansion card as an example, the official website of Microsoft in the United States is priced at US$219.99 (about HK$1,729), which is a full US$140 (about HK$1,099) more expensive than the Samsung PCIe Gen4 hard drive with the same 1TB capacity . The good news is that some foreign media discovered that Best Buy, a chain retail store, has put a C50 1TB storage expansion card launched by Western Digital on the shelves. ).

Unpublished already featured at Best Buy

Unfortunately, after the news was reported by foreign media, Best Buy has removed this unreleased Western Digital C50 1TB Xbox Series X/S storage expansion card. It is currently unknown when it will be officially released and launched, and it is not sure whether 512GB and 2TB will be launched. or other capacity versions.

