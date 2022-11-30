Handsome Black Panther debuts, large-capacity 2TB data storage for you

Seagate Seagate’s FireCuda external hard drive has launched a number of limited edition products, from Star Wars to the previously introduced Spider-Man, and this time it has launched a limited edition product “Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda”, Black Panther (Black Panther) in the Marvel series The special edition has three styles of Black Panther, Okoye and Shuri to choose from, and the capacity provides a single option of 2TB, allowing gamers to store game masterpieces and high-resolution audio-visual files no problem!

Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda also has RGB visual lighting effects. The light-emitting position is lower in front of the hard drive. Users can adjust their favorite modes and colors through dedicated software. It supports Razer Chroma RGB. Razer believes that gamers can have a more integrated feeling The visual lighting effect allows the external hard disk to bring visual impact; the transmission interface adopts USB 3.2 Gen 1, which is more than enough to perfectly play the performance of the hard disk, and can be connected to PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox.

This time I will introduce the Black Panther version. The main body is the classic black panther battle suit style, which is very low-key and yet textured. The back is the Black Panther logo. Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda series hard drives also provide Rescue Data Recovery Services and The three-year warranty service provides an extra level of protection for the data on the external hard drive. Let’s take a look at the Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive!

Seagate Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive body and packaging

▼The package indicates the product model, appearance, capacity and features, this is the Black Panther version



▼Marvel Logo



▼This introduction is 2TB, providing Rescue Data Recovery Services



▼The products are FireCuda series products



▼Support RGB lighting effects



▼Multi-language product features are marked on the back



▼Traditional Chinese Product Features



▼Product Information



▼The side marking supports the operating system and basic specifications





▼Accessories: product manual, FireCuda sticker, Black Panther exclusive sticker and USB 3.2 transmission cable



▼Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda main body list, the appearance is black panther combat uniform style and black color, FireCuda engraved logo in the upper left corner, SEAGATE engraved words in the lower right corner



▼FireCuda engraved Logo



▼SEAGATE engraved lettering



▼Black Panther style



▼The back adopts purple color matching, marking the product model and safety certification, as well as the black panther logo



▼Panther logo



▼Product model and safety certification



▼From the side view, you can see that there is a concave look that looks like a base. It is matched with purple, and there are two low-key colors that are not monotonous at all





▼The front shape has a built-in light guide strip, which provides RGB visual lighting effects after plugging in, and there is also the word Black Panther



▼The rear is the micro B USB port and the hard disk status indicator





Visual lighting display

▼The preset lighting effect is purple, which just echoes the purple at the bottom



▼Lighting effects add a lot of e-sports atmosphere!



Performance of Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive

testing platform

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Cooler: msi MEG CORELIQUID S280

MB: msi MAG B650M MORTAR WIFI

RAM: T-FORCE VULCANα DDR5 6000 32GB Kit

Storage: WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD

PSU: msi MPG A1000G 1000W

OS: Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit

▼Test the hardware to prove yourself



▼AJA Video System read: 127MB/s write: 125MB/s, audio and video read and write using 5K high-resolution files



▼AS SSD Benchmark basic test sequential read 128.05MB/s, write 127.55MB/s



▼ATTO Disk Benchmark The maximum reading speed can reach 128.38MB/s, and the maximum writing speed can reach 128.86MB/s



▼Crystal Disk Mark sequential read 136.01MB/s, write 135.20MB/s



▼HD Tune read performance test 105.9MB/s, the maximum value is 142.9MB/s, the minimum value is 62.1MB/s



▼HD Tune write performance test 103.1MB/s, the maximum value is 149.4MB/s, the minimum value is 60.4MB/s



▼HD Tune random access reading test shows that when the file size is larger, the performance transmission performance is better, providing a maximum of 34.767MB/s



▼HD Tune random access write test shows that when the file size is larger, the performance transmission performance is better, providing a maximum of 95.900MB/s



▼HD Tune additional reading test in each test item



▼HD Tune additional writing test in each test item



▼TxBENCH QD32 sequential read 132.140MB/s, write 131.860MB/s



Seagate Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive actual transmission test

The actual transmission test uses RAMDISK and Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard disk for data transmission, now let’s look at the actual transmission performance

▼Multi-file writing test (RAMDISK to HDD) with a capacity of 11498.4MB (a total of 1484 files) took 206.47 seconds, and the average writing speed was 55.69MB/s



▼Multi-file reading test (HDD to RAMDISK) with a capacity of 11498.4MB (a total of 1484 files) took 96.83 seconds, and the average reading speed was 118.75MB/s



▼Single file writing test (RAMDISK to HDD) with a capacity of 11888.4MB (a total of 1 file) took 91.69 seconds, and the average writing speed was 129.66MB/s



▼Single file reading test (HDD to RAMDISK) with a capacity of 11888.4MB (a total of 1 file) took 91.42 seconds, and the average reading speed was 130.04MB/s



Seagate Toolkit software introduction

▼Provides backup, restoration and mirroring functions, and can also adjust RGB lighting



▼Provide backup function



▼Provide restore function



▼Mirror folder can be set



▼In the device, you can set whether the LED indicator is on or not, RGB lighting supports Razer Chroma RGB



▼RGB light can be customized



▼Monochrome mode provides a total of four modes, three sets of settings can be customized



▼Rainbow mode provides four lighting modes



epilogue

Every time Seagate launches a special edition product, it is really great, and it can make collectors crazy. In addition to its own product functions, this kind of product has more collection value! The special edition of Marvel Black Panther launched this time has three styles to choose from, so that players who love Black Panther can collect it. The hard disk has a full-sided pattern on the outside, and RGB can adjust the light. The texture is nothing to say! In terms of capacity, there is only 2TB to choose from, which is enough to store game masterpieces or large-capacity high-definition audio-visual files. In terms of transmission performance, the Benchmark test obtained a score of about 130MB/s for reading and writing, and the actual transmission performance for a single large file can provide 129~130MB/s Left and right transmission speeds; the dedicated Toolkit software can adjust the lighting effect mode and color function, and the lighting supports Razer Chroma RGB. Razer believers can perfectly synchronize the lighting effects. In addition, it also has a complete data backup and synchronization function, which can be used as a mirror folder , to achieve automatic backup; the Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive also has Rescue Data Recovery Services with a rescue success rate as high as 90%. External hard drives are more likely to cause data damage due to collisions or drops. There are data rescue services for users The information is more secure; Marvel Black Panther fans are going to riot? Seagate Seagate Black Panther Special Edition FireCuda external hard drive is waving to you!