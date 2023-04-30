Home » Seagate unveils 22TB HDD IronWolf Pro with CMR technology
by admin
Figure/Seagate introduces the 22TB HDD IronWolf Pro using CMR technology.

Data storage solution manufacturer Seagate Technology announced the launch of the new Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB at 2023 NAB. This CMR (Conventional Magnetic Recording) HDD is Seagate’s highest capacity hard drive and is designed for multi-user workloads and enterprise RAID solutions.

The Seagate IronWolf Pro 22TB hard drive features Seagate’s AgileArray (Smart Array Technology), which delivers NAS and DAS performance and RAID reliability in multi-bay and multi-user environments.

According to official information, IronWolf Pro 22TB provides a workload rate of 550TB per year and a sustained data transfer rate of 285MB/s, so users can share files and process backups in a multi-user NAS environment. Vibration effects are minimized with a built-in rotational vibration sensor.

The IronWolf Pro 22TB comes with a five-year limited warranty and 2.5 million hours of MTBF, with Seagate’s health management system and three-year data recovery service.

Video information: Seagate Technology

