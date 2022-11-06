In conjunction with the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”, which will be released on November 11, Seagate announced the launch of 4 external hard disk products, the design is inspired by the stories and characters in “Black Panther”, which is expected to be released on November 11. Opened the Taiwan market today.

The 4 external hard drive products launched this time are all designed with a capacity of 2TB and are compatible with FireCuda external hard drives used by Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, and are based on the theme of “Black Panther” T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye .

In addition, each hard drive displays the corresponding character’s personality in different colors, among which magenta pays homage to the Black Panther, cyan represents the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow shows the strength of the elite warrior Okoye.

In addition to the above three limited-edition external hard drives, Seagate has also exclusively launched the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited-edition external hard drive in Walmart in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, with the theme of T’Challa’s heroic kingdom, with magenta RGB LEDs light.

The Seagate Special Edition hard drive comes with a 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, and the suggested selling price of the Special Edition external hard drive is NT$2,988.