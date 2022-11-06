Home Technology Seagate Unveils Four External Hard Drives Based on the Movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”
Technology

Seagate Unveils Four External Hard Drives Based on the Movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”

by admin
Seagate Unveils Four External Hard Drives Based on the Movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”

In conjunction with the Marvel movie “Black Panther 2: Long Live Waganda”, which will be released on November 11, Seagate announced the launch of 4 external hard disk products, the design is inspired by the stories and characters in “Black Panther”, which is expected to be released on November 11. Opened the Taiwan market today.

The 4 external hard drive products launched this time are all designed with a capacity of 2TB and are compatible with FireCuda external hard drives used by Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, and are based on the theme of “Black Panther” T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye .

In addition, each hard drive displays the corresponding character’s personality in different colors, among which magenta pays homage to the Black Panther, cyan represents the innovative style of Princess Shuri, and yellow shows the strength of the elite warrior Okoye.

-

-

In addition to the above three limited-edition external hard drives, Seagate has also exclusively launched the King of Wakanda FireCuda limited-edition external hard drive in Walmart in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, with the theme of T’Challa’s heroic kingdom, with magenta RGB LEDs light.

-

The Seagate Special Edition hard drive comes with a 3-year limited warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services, and the suggested selling price of the Special Edition external hard drive is NT$2,988.

See also  We're cleaning up the crime of today's GR Live - Serial Cleaners - Gamereactor

You may also like

Battle Heart Legacy RPG Launches on Apple Arcade...

MacOS Ventura operating system, 5 functions to try...

Seagate launches four external hard drives designed with...

EDIFIER CX7 2.1 Channel Multimedia Theater Small Steel...

ASUS Snow Leopard DUAL White is back! New...

A must-install app for iPhone couples!As soon as...

Twitter, Elon Musk launches the blue check at...

Twitter, Elon Musk launches the blue check at...

Persona series sales reach 15.5 million copies –...

Apple TV 4K 2022 out-of-the-box measurement | HDR10+...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy