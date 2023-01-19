The new limited edition Star Wars external hard drive jointly launched by Seagate Technology and Lucasfilm will be officially sold at designated Seagate online distribution channels in Taiwan from tomorrow (20th), with a suggested price of NT$2,988. Three officially licensed external hard drive styles including Luke Skywalker™, Darth Vader™ and Han Solo™, offering 2TB large capacity and customizable RGB lighting effects, allowing Star Wars fans and gamers to Awaken the Force.

The Star Wars external hard drive launched this time supports Razer Chroma™ RGB, is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, and enjoys a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services™ (data rescue service), and comes with DiscWizard ™ and SeaTools™ diagnostic software, which can help detect the health status and performance of the hard disk. Multiple guarantees allow players to start various adventures without any worries.

In addition, Seagate not only expects to fully use renewable energy to drive its global business by 2030, and achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, but also strongly invites fans and players to join the hard drive recycling program, which aims to reduce household waste Each recycling of a hard drive can reduce 18 kilograms of carbon emissions for the earth, and at the same time, you can get a 300 yuan PChome electronic coupon. Recycled hard drives will be erased with the highest standard of cooperative encryption and deletion technology. Even the most advanced laboratories will find it difficult to recover. The components of these recovered hard drives will also be re-used. Consumers can easily recycle hard drives through a simple three-step online application, join Seagate to create a sustainable data field!

For more product information, please check Seagate official website.