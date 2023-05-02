Season 2 release date and trailer…

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are ready to return to the small screen with the release of Season 2 of The Ferragnez – The series, the Prime Video Original show that tells their life between work and family. The couple, formed by the famous influencer and digital entrepreneur and by the rapper and entrepreneur, have two children: Leone, born in 2018, and Vittoria, born in 2021.

The new season of the series, consisting of seven episodes spread over two dates, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from May 18 to 25, 2023. Specifically, the first 4 episodes will arrive on May 18, while the remaining three will arrive on May 25.

The series is produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon Studios and offers an intimate and authentic look at the world of the Ferragnez, between professional successes, personal challenges and everyday moments.

The trailer for The Ferragnez 2, out on Prime Video from May 18th

The Ferragnez – The series is the result of the collaboration between Prime Video and the two protagonists, who have already participated in other Italian Original shows. Fedez is the first Prime Video brand ambassador in Europe, and was also one of the protagonists of Celebrity Hunted – Manhunt S1 e you LOL: Whoever laughs is out. Chiara Ferragni, on the other hand, was one of the judges of Making The Cutthe fashion contest hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, and had a documentary dedicated to her: Chiara Ferragni Unpostedpresented at the Venice Film Festival 2019.

The Ferragnez: Sanremo Special

Ph. courtesy of Prime Video

Also, after the summer it will be possible to watch on Prime Video The Ferragnez: Sanremo Speciala special episode that recounts Chiara Ferragni’s experience as co-host at the 73rd Sanremo Festival, including public speaking lessons, haute couture fitting, new experiences and the fear of treading the most prestigious stage of Italian music.