Season of the Malignant: Diablo 4 Introduces New Corrupted Powers and Seasonal Updates

Title: “Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Trailer Released, Promising Exciting New Challenges”

In an exciting announcement, the highly anticipated first season of Diablo 4, titled “Season of the Malignant,” has released its official trailer. The season is set to commence on July 20, 2023, following the main storyline of Diablo 4.

The captivating story of the season takes place in the Sanctuary area, where a new corruption known as Malignants begins spreading its dark influence. These Malignants have the ability to corrupt various creatures, including demons, which adds a thrilling twist to the gameplay.

One of the main features introduced in this season is the concept of elite monsters spawning malignant versions with new powers. Players will have the opportunity to defeat these monsters and collect their hearts, which can be interacted with to spawn even more powerful elite versions.

Upon defeating the second tier of elite monsters, players will be rewarded with a “caged heart” that can be socketed onto equipment. These “caged hearts” offer significant power comparable to legendary items, providing a new level of customization and enhancing gameplay.

To further enhance the experience, the season introduces 32 new vicious powers, color-coded and designed to be inserted into corresponding slots. The sockets come in three different colors, and while there are four types of powers, the “Angry” type can be inserted into any color socket.

In a recent Q&A session, the developers addressed some concerns and provided additional information. When asked about washing points, which has been a subject of player feedback, the developers acknowledged the need for optimization, including improving the cost and experience of point washing.

Regarding the season mechanism being available on non-competition servers after its conclusion, the developers confirmed that, although not currently planned, interesting mechanics could potentially be introduced in the future as base game features.

Responding to a query about the Nightmare Dungeon portal, the developers assured players that they are constantly monitoring feedback and will continue to optimize functions based on player input.

In terms of professional balance adjustments during the season, the developers expressed their plan to maintain stability unless there is a significant imbalance that affects the overall gameplay experience.

Addressing one of the most requested features, the developers confirmed that additional storage space will be introduced, although a specific timeframe was not mentioned.

As for the season’s duration, players can look forward to enjoying the Season of the Malignant for at least 12 weeks, ensuring an extended period of thrilling gameplay and challenges.

With the first season of Diablo 4 set to immerse players in the world of Malignants and offer new gameplay mechanics, fans can anticipate an unforgettable experience when the season kicks off on July 20, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

