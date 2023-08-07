Second-hand portal girls’ flea market lives on – Momox founder takes over

For the girls flea market we continue for now. Momox founder Christian Wegner has taken over girls’ flea market from insolvency through one of his holding companies

According to the insolvency administrator, this is listed as follows:

“With effect from August 1, 2023, MFG Recommerce GmbH from Berlin will take over the business operations of the well-known second-hand online shop as part of a transferring restructuring. The company also has a subsidiary in Poland, which is not affected by the bankruptcy proceedings, and is also part of the transaction. The investor will continue to run the brand and the Mädchenflohmarkt website and take over the employees.”

Christian Wegner is considered a second-hand professional: He founded the re-commerce company Momox and Wisemarkt, among other things. Later he joined the second-hand platform Mädchenflohmarkt and, most recently, the multichannel used fashion retailer Reverse Retail.

“Girls Flea Market: Buying and Selling Secondhand Fashion and Vintage Things

The Mädchenflohmarkt website offers a platform for buying and selling second-hand fashion and vintage items. Here users can offer their own clothes, accessories, shoes and more for sale online. At the same time, other users have the opportunity to browse through these items and discover used fashion treasures. The platform thus promotes sustainability and conscious consumption by giving used fashion a new value while reducing the waste of resources.

Fast fashion infographic by Greenpeace Textiles

The website allows users to upload their items with photos, descriptions and prices. The buyers can then browse through the offers, add items to the shopping cart and buy the desired items.

This platform creates a community of fashion enthusiasts who want to expand their wardrobe or make room for new things while becoming part of a sustainable fashion movement.

Greentech platform for second-hand fashion

Packs of bind cardboard stacks in industrial warehouse of modern waste processing plant, copy space

Girls flea market not only offers an opportunity to buy and sell used fashion, but also a platform to exchange ideas about fashion, trends and styling.

The website may also contain information about fashion events, tips on selling second-hand items and advice on sustainable fashion consumption.

Sources:

Momox founder takes over girls’ flea market from bankruptcy

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

